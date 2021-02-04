New report finds baby food contains toxic chemicals, lowering infants’ IQ

Harmful metals are found in all food, not just baby food. They occur naturally or from pollution in the environment. Crops absorb them from soil and water, and they are even found in organic food. Their presence in baby food raises unique concern because babies are more sensitive to the toxic impacts, according to officials.

HBBF said parents can make safer baby food choices for 80% less toxic metal residue. It said some popular baby foods have higher levels, such as rice-based snacks, juice and sweet potatoes.

“This compelling new evidence lays bare FDA’s clear failure to protect babies from the toxic heavy metals in their food,” said Charlotte Brody, HBBF’s national director. “While FDA studies the problem and companies set lax internal standards, millions of babies are exposed to these contaminants every day. It is time to step up and finally take clear action.”

“The science on these toxic metals is clear: There is no question of the harm they cause to babies’ developing brains,” said Jane Houlihan, HBBF’s research director. “Parents can only do so much to shop their way out of this problem. We need fast action by FDA and baby food companies to protect our vulnerable infants.”

The organization said baby food companies are paying attention to the problem.

“Current arsenic contamination levels in rice cereal and juice are 37 and 63% lower, respectively, than amounts measured a decade ago because of companies’ success in reducing metals levels in their food ingredients to comply with draft FDA guidance,” it said. “They have shifted growing and processing methods, switched plant varieties, changed irrigation practices, and sourced from cleaner fields.”