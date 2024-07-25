Pulse

FDA discovery might make you think twice about getting that tattoo

Infections from ink can lead to significant tissue damage, even sepsis

By
48 minutes ago

Clammy skin, confusion, extreme pain, a cold sweat, shortened breath, death — sepsis is the life threatening progression of an infection. FDA research has discovered tattoo ink — which can be found on 32% of Americans — may contain dangerous bacteria that can put people at risk.

“In light of our study results, we want to emphasize the importance of continuously monitoring these products to ensure the microbial safety of tattoo inks,” study author and U.S. Food and Drug Administration microbiologist staff fellow Seong-Jae Kim said.

Helmed by researchers from the FDA’s Division of Microbiology and National Center for Toxicological Research the study showed contaminated ink can be dangerous because of how deep it is injected into areas of the skin vulnerable to bacteria.

ExploreThink before you ink: Georgia a top state for regrettable tattoos

“Pathogens or other harmful substances in these inks can travel from the injection site through the blood and lymphatic systems to other parts of the body,” study co-author Linda Katz, director of the FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors, told CNN in an email.

Although sepsis is considered one of the most drastic effects of ink contamination, more commonly reported conditions include rashes and contagious infections such as impetigo, erysipelas and cellulitis.

According to an assistant professor of chemistry from Binghamton University, the study’s results were not surprising.

“We know that contamination in tattoo inks is a common occurrence,” assistant professor John Swierk told CNN in an email. “Part of the problem is that there is no agreed upon, industry-standard method for sterilizing inks. Our work and the current study really highlight the need for good, standardized manufacturing processes across the tattoo ink industry.”

ExploreTattoos may raise risk of blood cancer, study finds

A 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center discovered that a “large majority” of U.S. adults feel society has become increasingly more accepting of tattoos over the recent decades. Around 32% of adults reported having tattoos, with 22% of respondents having more than one.

The study was published earlier this month in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Sparked by Simone Biles, Olympic athletes to have mental health resources
Placeholder Image

Ranking: Georgia’s best RN program isn’t the one you’re thinking of
Placeholder Image

Grady, Emory hep C breakthrough: ‘This device removes so many barriers’
Placeholder Image

Women need more sleep than men do, studies say
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Georgia is one of the most stressed states in America2h ago
Jenna Dewan’s mastitis treatment sheds light on red light therapy
Shop luxe brands, raise money for breast cancer at Susan G. Komen event
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards