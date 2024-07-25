FDA discovery might make you think twice about getting that tattoo

Clammy skin, confusion, extreme pain, a cold sweat, shortened breath, death — sepsis is the life threatening progression of an infection. FDA research has discovered tattoo ink — which can be found on 32% of Americans — may contain dangerous bacteria that can put people at risk.

“In light of our study results, we want to emphasize the importance of continuously monitoring these products to ensure the microbial safety of tattoo inks,” study author and U.S. Food and Drug Administration microbiologist staff fellow Seong-Jae Kim said.

Helmed by researchers from the FDA’s Division of Microbiology and National Center for Toxicological Research the study showed contaminated ink can be dangerous because of how deep it is injected into areas of the skin vulnerable to bacteria.

“Pathogens or other harmful substances in these inks can travel from the injection site through the blood and lymphatic systems to other parts of the body,” study co-author Linda Katz, director of the FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors, told CNN in an email.

Although sepsis is considered one of the most drastic effects of ink contamination, more commonly reported conditions include rashes and contagious infections such as impetigo, erysipelas and cellulitis.

According to an assistant professor of chemistry from Binghamton University, the study’s results were not surprising.

“We know that contamination in tattoo inks is a common occurrence,” assistant professor John Swierk told CNN in an email. “Part of the problem is that there is no agreed upon, industry-standard method for sterilizing inks. Our work and the current study really highlight the need for good, standardized manufacturing processes across the tattoo ink industry.”

A 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center discovered that a “large majority” of U.S. adults feel society has become increasingly more accepting of tattoos over the recent decades. Around 32% of adults reported having tattoos, with 22% of respondents having more than one.

The study was published earlier this month in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

