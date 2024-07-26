Experience free music, games and more at Home Depot Backyard Bash

Atlanta’s biggest backyard is gearing up for an evening of family fun and community giving. On Aug. 3, the Home Depot Backyard will hold its Backyard Bash, featuring live music, a backpack giveaway, photo ops, a kids zone, gaming trailers, a movie on the lawn and more.

This free, all-ages blend of entertainment and philanthropy will run 6-11 p.m. The centerpiece of the evening will be a showing on the center lawn of the 2014 animated film “The Lego Movie,” starring Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Morgan Freeman and Elizabeth Banks.

For the adults, SweetWater Brewing will host an interactive beer garden. Additional food trucks, including Egg Roll Boyz, Superior Vegan and Kona Ice, will also be on site.

But the Backyard Bash isn’t just about fun and games; the event supports back-to-school initiatives. Attendees can participate in a school supply drive benefiting local students, and proceeds from the Scholastic Book Fair will support Best Buddies in Georgia. A backpack giveaway will help to ensure children in need are prepared for the upcoming school year, with backpacks distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Explore 5 free or cheap Atlanta area outings to entertain your kids

Although the event is free, registration is required for each guest. Lawn chairs, blankets, wagons and strollers are welcome, but they must be checked at the security gate prior to entry. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a perfect summer evening while making a positive impact on your community.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.