Even these Wellstar NICU babies are getting in the Halloween spirit

Parents visiting their tiny babies in a couple of neonatal intensive care units instead found Batman, butterflies, lady bugs and more.

Because Halloween should be a day of joy and laughter, the neonatal nurses at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center and Wellstar Cobb Medical Center. decided to bring the holiday to their unit.

Each Halloween, the nurses make costumes for the babies in the NICU. This year, the infants were dressed up as superheroes, crayons and even Jif peanut butter.

“In the NICU, it can be a challenging journey for our families. We try to bring some normalcy to a not-so-normal journey for them after delivery, said Nancy Carper Hall, the neonatal ICU nurse manager at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.

This team of nurses puts in a lot of effort in to provide a smile to the families they serve during a challenging time.

“Our team enjoys making Halloween costumes to share with the families and bring them joy,” Hall said. “We hope that this gesture makes their hearts smile just a bit.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.