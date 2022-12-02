Emory’s Sharon Pappas receives statewide award for ‘outstanding contributions’

Emory leaders said Pappas was instrumental in keeping their nurses healthy, both physically and emotionally, during the pandemic.

“While nurses cared for patients and their families, she worked tirelessly to implement resilience and well-being programs to keep the nursing workforce healthy,” the press release states. “In collaboration with chief nursing officers at each Emory hospital, she supported nursing operations to make sure nurse staffing was optimized throughout the system, sometimes innovating as needed.”

In addition to serving as one of the authors of the 2019 consensus report, Taking Action against Clinician Burnout, Pappas has written several publications that contributed to improving health care cultures through inclusion in decision-making, respect and leadership.

“I am so appreciative of this honor from the Georgia Hospital Association, and I share this recognition with my fellow nurses who have demonstrated strength and resilience throughout the pandemic,” Pappas said. “I am grateful to all of our nurses at Emory Healthcare, and thank them all for the leadership and excellent care they provide to our patients.”

