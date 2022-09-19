ajc logo
Emory second best nursing school in U.S., according to annual ranking

Emory Clinic announced it has achieved global magnet recognition.The honor is a reflection of the facility's nursing professionalism, teamwork and excellence in patient care.It is the state’s first ambulatory or outpatient practice awarded the recognition.Twelve other Georgia hospitals have received the Magnet designation, four of which are part of Emory Healthcare.Wellstar Paulding earned the recognition in October

Pulse
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The school moved up two spots on US News & World Report’s list

No more ties for Emory’s nursing program. Last year, it had to share fourth place in U.S. News and World Report‘s ranking of best Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs with two others, but this year it sits alone in the No. 2 spot.

This is the second year U.S. News ranked colleges for their BSN programs. To calculate results, it surveyed deans and senior faculty from 681 undergraduate schools offering a BSN, according to the methodology. Those surveyed had to rank their peer institutions on their academic quality using a five-point scale: outstanding (5), strong (4), good (3), adequate (2) or marginal (1). Average scores were calculated and ranked.

ExploreNurse.com ranks Emory among nation’s top 10 nursing schools for 2022

When the numbers were tallied, Emory finished as the second best program in the nation.

With a 13% acceptance rate and 83% four-year graduation rate, Emory’s BSN program has a reputation score of 4.4. Emory also ranks at No. 22 for best national university, No. 6 for best Doctor of Nursing Practice program and No. 2 for best master’s degree in nursing, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“This incredible ranking underscores our commitment to our students,” Linda McCauley, Ph.D., R.N. and dean of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, said in a press release. “I am beyond proud of our unparalleled, hard-working students, faculty and staff who have all contributed to this prestigious honor.”

Emory has an internationally recognized nursing faculty, offers more than 500 clinical sites, emphasizes service learning and has extensive study abroad opportunities for nursing students.

Here are the other five colleges:

No. 1: University of Pennsylvania

For the second year in a row, the University of Pennsylvania ranks at the top for the best BSN program with a reputation score of 4.5. Additionally, the university is ranked No.7 for best national universities. Undergraduate nursing students at the University of Pennsylvania receive mentorship from faculty advisers, work in their immersive simulation lab, have clinical experience in their hospital partners and conduct research.

No. 3: Duke University (tie)

Duke University received a reputation score of 4.3. It has an undergraduate enrollment of 6,883 with tuition and fees totaling up to $63,054. Duke is ranked No. 10 for best national university, No. 11 in undergraduate teaching and No. 16 in best value schools. It has a four-year graduation rate of 91%, an acceptance rate of 6% and freshman retention rate of 98%.

No. 3: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (tie)

University of Michigan in Ann Arbor also received a reputation score of 4.3. The university ranks No. 25 in best national universities, No. 9 in best colleges for veterans and ties with Duke University as No. 16 in best value schools. University of Michigan has a four-year graduation rate of 81% and an acceptance rate of 20%. Tuition costs $57,273 for out-of-state students and $17,786 for Michigan residents.

ExploreEmory nursing school study: More time with an RN improves sepsis outcomes

No. 5: Case Western Reserve University (tie)

Case Western Reserve University received a reputation score of 4.2 and ties with Ohio State University, University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and the University of Washington for the No. 5 ranking. Located in Cleveland Ohio, Case Western Reserve University has an acceptance rate of 30% and a four-year graduation rate of 67%. Tuition and fees cost $62,234 at Case Western Reserve University.

No. 5: Ohio State University (tie)

In addition to tying for fifth for best BSN, Ohio State ranked No. 1 for online Master of Science in Nursing, No. 7 for traditional Master of Science in Nursing and No. 11 for best Doctor of Nursing Practice program. Out-of-state tuition at Ohio State costs $35,019, and in-state tuition costs $11,936. With a four-year graduation rate of 67%, the school had an undergraduate enrollment of 47,106 as of fall 2021.

No. 5: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (tie)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also ranked No. 19 in best national universities and No. 8 for best Master of Science in Nursing program. UNC at Chapel Hill also offers an accelerated BSN program and a BSN military pathway. UNC has an acceptance rate of 19% and a four-year graduation rate of 85%, according to U.S. News and World Report.

No. 5 University of Washington (tie)

University of Washington, in Seattle, also ranked No. 5 for best Master of Nursing Program and No. 2 for best Doctor of Nursing Practice program. University of Washington’s nursing school has a graduate enrollment of 518 and has 82 full-time faculty members, according to U.S. News and World Report. The University of Washington has more than 700 community partnership sites where undergraduates of the nursing program will receive more than 1,000 hours of hands-on patient care by the time they graduate.

