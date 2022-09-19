Emory second best nursing school in U.S., according to annual ranking

Emory has an internationally recognized nursing faculty, offers more than 500 clinical sites, emphasizes service learning and has extensive study abroad opportunities for nursing students.

Here are the other five colleges:

No. 1: University of Pennsylvania

For the second year in a row, the University of Pennsylvania ranks at the top for the best BSN program with a reputation score of 4.5. Additionally, the university is ranked No.7 for best national universities. Undergraduate nursing students at the University of Pennsylvania receive mentorship from faculty advisers, work in their immersive simulation lab, have clinical experience in their hospital partners and conduct research.

No. 3: Duke University (tie)

Duke University received a reputation score of 4.3. It has an undergraduate enrollment of 6,883 with tuition and fees totaling up to $63,054. Duke is ranked No. 10 for best national university, No. 11 in undergraduate teaching and No. 16 in best value schools. It has a four-year graduation rate of 91%, an acceptance rate of 6% and freshman retention rate of 98%.

No. 3: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (tie)

University of Michigan in Ann Arbor also received a reputation score of 4.3. The university ranks No. 25 in best national universities, No. 9 in best colleges for veterans and ties with Duke University as No. 16 in best value schools. University of Michigan has a four-year graduation rate of 81% and an acceptance rate of 20%. Tuition costs $57,273 for out-of-state students and $17,786 for Michigan residents.

No. 5: Case Western Reserve University (tie)

Case Western Reserve University received a reputation score of 4.2 and ties with Ohio State University, University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and the University of Washington for the No. 5 ranking. Located in Cleveland Ohio, Case Western Reserve University has an acceptance rate of 30% and a four-year graduation rate of 67%. Tuition and fees cost $62,234 at Case Western Reserve University.

No. 5: Ohio State University (tie)

In addition to tying for fifth for best BSN, Ohio State ranked No. 1 for online Master of Science in Nursing, No. 7 for traditional Master of Science in Nursing and No. 11 for best Doctor of Nursing Practice program. Out-of-state tuition at Ohio State costs $35,019, and in-state tuition costs $11,936. With a four-year graduation rate of 67%, the school had an undergraduate enrollment of 47,106 as of fall 2021.

No. 5: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (tie)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also ranked No. 19 in best national universities and No. 8 for best Master of Science in Nursing program. UNC at Chapel Hill also offers an accelerated BSN program and a BSN military pathway. UNC has an acceptance rate of 19% and a four-year graduation rate of 85%, according to U.S. News and World Report.

No. 5 University of Washington (tie)

University of Washington, in Seattle, also ranked No. 5 for best Master of Nursing Program and No. 2 for best Doctor of Nursing Practice program. University of Washington’s nursing school has a graduate enrollment of 518 and has 82 full-time faculty members, according to U.S. News and World Report. The University of Washington has more than 700 community partnership sites where undergraduates of the nursing program will receive more than 1,000 hours of hands-on patient care by the time they graduate.

