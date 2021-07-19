Emory Healthcare first system in Georgia to perform 1,000 heart transplants

“In recent years, with about two-thirds of Emory’s heart transplant patients being minorities, our program has surpassed other programs of similar size,” says Gupta. “Our team has worked very hard to diminish many obstacles for our patients to receive and have successful heart transplants.”

In 2008, Emory University Hospital celebrated its 500th heart transplant, completing the first 500 transplants over a 23-year period since the program began in 1985. From 2008 to 2021, skilled heart transplant surgeons completed an additional 500 heart transplants, this time in just 13 years.

From July 2019 to June 2020, 72.3 percent of Emory heart transplant patients were African Americans, according to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients. In addition, according to the Organ Procurement Transplant Network, from January 2017 through May 2021, Emory transplanted approximately 63 percent minorities with new hearts.

Many racial and ethnic minority populations have higher rates of cardiovascular disease and related risk factors, according to the American Heart Association.

As Baldwin continues his recovery, he and his family are grateful for his new heart and the donor family that chose to give so he could live.

