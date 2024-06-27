Embracing your fabulous 40s with health, wisdom and new beginnings

Breaking: Watch the CNN presidential debate on ajc.com at 9 p.m. ET
6 health tips from Cedars-Sinai on how women can thrive in their 40s

By
35 minutes ago

Gone are the days of viewing your 40s as a decline. Today, women are redefining this decade as a time of growth and opportunity. Take Ava DuVernay, who directed her first feature film, “Selma,” at 42, or Hilary Swank, who welcomed twins at 48. Toni Morrison, who would later win both Nobel and Pulitzer Prizes, penned her debut novel, “The Bluest Eye,” at 40. Whether pursuing career advancement, starting a family or embarking on new adventures, women in their 40s are proving this can be a prime time of life.

Here are six health tips from Cedars-Sinai on how to thrive in your 40s:

Nourish your body

Dr. Gabriela Dellapiana, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Cedars-Sinai, offers comforting advice for this transitional period. “Your metabolism naturally slows with age, but this is an opportunity to refine your lifestyle,” she explains. “Focus on nourishing foods and regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.”

Navigating perimenopause

For many women, are the onset of perimenopause. Dr. Eynav Accortt, director of Cedars-Sinai’s Reproductive Psychology Program, encourages a proactive approach. “Night sweats, mood changes, and irritability are common, but they don’t have to disrupt your life,” she assures. “Consult your gynecologist for strategies to manage these symptoms effectively.”

Fertility and family planning

Reproductive health remains a priority for many women, whether preventing or pursuing pregnancy. Dr. Jessica Chan, a reproductive endocrinologist at Cedars-Sinai, advises women hoping to conceive to seek specialist care promptly. “After 40, natural conception becomes challenging, but fertility treatments can open new possibilities,” she explains.

And if you’re trying to prevent pregnancy, don’t stop birth control when you hit perimenopause. “If you are still getting your period, there is still a rare chance you could get pregnant. Our general recommendation is that women who do not wish to get pregnant should continue contraception until menopause, which is defined as no menstrual bleeding for an entire year,” said Dr. Natasha Schimmoeller, a Cedars-Sinai OB-GYN.

Address urinary health

Dr. Brittni Boyd, a urogynecologist, addresses a common but often overlooked issue: urinary incontinence. “Many women experience stress incontinence in their 40s, especially after pregnancies,” she notes. “Don’t hesitate to discuss this with your doctor — effective treatments are available.”

Moisturize your skin

Skincare evolves in this decade, Dr. Sravya Bhatia, a Cedars-Sinai dermatologist, points out. “Hormonal changes can lead to drier skin. Embrace a moisturizing routine to keep your skin supple and radiant,” she recommends.

Plan for the future

As we step into our forties, it’s also a time to think about financial health.

“It’s stressful to not feel financially stable in our older years, especially if we have chronic illnesses and can’t afford additional care,” Accortt said. “There are things that we can do in our 40s to prepare for greater financial security in our 70s and 80s. Now is a great time to think about saving for retirement or setting aside money for future health issues if you aren’t already doing so.”

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

