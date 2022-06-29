Combined Shape Caption

Elmo gets vaccinated, against COVID. Earlier this month, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were given emergency use authorization for children as young as 6 months old. The CDC also signed off on the shots for kids under 5. On June 28, "Sesame Street" issued a public service announcement to spread the word. Elmo's dad, Louie, addressed getting his son vaccinated. "Was it safe? Was it the right decision?' I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice. I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love," Louie, Elmo's dad, via "Sesame Street". According to a Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor survey conducted in April, 38% of parents wanted to "wait and see" before vaccinating their young kids. Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president of U.S. social impact at Sesame Workshop, issued a statement about the PSA. "We hope that Louie and Elmo will inspire parents and caregivers across the country to speak with their health care providers and seek out information to learn about how the COVID-19 vaccines can keep young children and their families healthy," Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president of U.S. social impact at Sesame Workshop, via CNN. The CDC reports that as of June 22, 30% of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 and 60% between the ages of 12 and 17 were fully vaccinated.