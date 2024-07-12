Dry brushing 101: Experts’ tips for radiant, healthy skin

Pulse

With appearances on red carpets and social media, celebrities are always at the forefront of beauty trends. The latest buzz? Dry brushing.

Kelly Ripa, Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and other stars swear by this practice as part of their daily routine, with Alicia Keys even creating her own dry brush.

“Your skin is such a huge organ,” Ripa said to “Prevention.” “I do a good vigorous brush of my entire body. I brush up toward my heart and down toward my hands.”

Rooted in Ayurvedic, a natural form of medicine originating in India more than 3,000 years ago, dry brushing is more than just a passing fad. Dermatologists highlight several benefits of this practice:

  • Improved skin texture: Dry brushing can effectively remove dead skin cells, soften the skin and prevent clogged pores, Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoom Levin, a New York City-based dermatologist, explained to “Self.”
  • Enhanced circulation: The friction from brushing increases blood flow, creating a temporary plumping effect and giving the skin a radiant glow. “Any time you massage yourself in any shape, way, or form, you’re going to increase circulation to that area,” Dr. Mona Gohara, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine, told the magazine.
  • Ingrown hair prevention: Regular dry brushing can help prevent the buildup of dead skin that often leads to ingrown hairs, according to Gohara.

To get started on your dry brushing journey, according to “Self,” choose a brush with natural bristles and use gentle, upward strokes toward the heart. Follow up with a cool or lukewarm shower to rinse away exfoliated skin cells. After showering, apply a fragrance-free lotion or oil with soothing ingredients like ceramides or shea butter to lock in moisture.

While dry brushing can offer benefits, it’s important not to overdo it. Limit the practice to once or twice a week to avoid irritation, according to Byrdie. It’s also important to maintain hygiene by washing your brush with baby shampoo at least twice a month to remove accumulated dead skin and bacteria.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

