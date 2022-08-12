ajc logo
Do you know this woman? Belk wants to give her a shopping spree

Have you seen the woman on the right?.TikTok user @stylingwithkenzie asked the woman where she likes to shop, to which she replied, "Probably Belk.".Now Belk wants to show its appreciation by gifting the woman a shopping spree. The problem?.The interviewer didn't get the woman's name. She's asking for the public's help.The TikTok video was recorded at Ponce City Market. Does she look familiar to you?

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Mystery woman was at Ponce City Market a few weeks ago

Most people just keep walking when they see someone with a microphone and a camera. Stopping to answer a TikTok user’s question, however, will net one woman a shopping spree at her favorite store. That is, if we can find her.

While at Ponce City Market recently, TikTok user McKenzie Crouch (@stylingwithkenzie) was asking people where they liked to shop. One woman answered, “Probably Belk.”

When the department store heard this endorsement, it decided to reward the woman with a shopping spree. The only problem? Crouch never got the woman’s name.

“TikTok, I need your help,” Crouch says in a new post to the social media platform. “I interviewed that precious woman a few weeks ago, and the video blew up because a lot of you said it reminded you of your grandmother.”

@stylingwithkenzie

#stitch with @stylingwithkenzie please help me out TikTok!!

♬ Married Life (From "Up") - Sergy el Som
If the woman is found, Crouch said she will throw in a free makeover so the day is even more special. The only information Crouch could give is the video was taken a few weeks ago at Ponce City Market.

“Omg!!! That’s walking distance from my house in the highlands,” TikTok user @averooski1 replied to Crouch’s post. “I’ll keep a lookout for mystery granny!!!”

TikTok-er @katie.shearer2 replied, “We need to find this sweet lady❤️”

The post has more than 11,000 likes and has been shared nearly 200 times so far.

Do you know this woman? If so, you can contact Crouch on TikTok. Because the woman might just have been visiting Atlanta, be sure to share the video with friends and family.

Take @beca.not.becky’s advice: “TikTok do your thing in Atlanta!!”

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

