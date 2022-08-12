Do you know this woman? Belk wants to give her a shopping spree

Most people just keep walking when they see someone with a microphone and a camera. Stopping to answer a TikTok user’s question, however, will net one woman a shopping spree at her favorite store. That is, if we can find her.
While at Ponce City Market recently, TikTok user McKenzie Crouch (@stylingwithkenzie) was asking people where they liked to shop. One woman answered, “Probably Belk.”
When the department store heard this endorsement, it decided to reward the woman with a shopping spree. The only problem? Crouch never got the woman’s name.
“TikTok, I need your help,” Crouch says in a new post to the social media platform. “I interviewed that precious woman a few weeks ago, and the video blew up because a lot of you said it reminded you of your grandmother.”
@stylingwithkenzie
#stitch with @stylingwithkenzie please help me out TikTok!!♬ Married Life (From "Up") - Sergy el Som
If the woman is found, Crouch said she will throw in a free makeover so the day is even more special. The only information Crouch could give is the video was taken a few weeks ago at Ponce City Market.
“Omg!!! That’s walking distance from my house in the highlands,” TikTok user @averooski1 replied to Crouch’s post. “I’ll keep a lookout for mystery granny!!!”
TikTok-er @katie.shearer2 replied, “We need to find this sweet lady❤️”
The post has more than 11,000 likes and has been shared nearly 200 times so far.
Do you know this woman? If so, you can contact Crouch on TikTok. Because the woman might just have been visiting Atlanta, be sure to share the video with friends and family.
Take @beca.not.becky’s advice: “TikTok do your thing in Atlanta!!”
About the Author