Breaking: Trump ordered to stop playing Isaac Hayes music at rallies
Pulse

Trend or treatment? Here’s the science behind pimple patches

Anne Hathaway’s Instagram posts shows her sporting the blemish busters, but do they really work?

By
1 hour ago

In a recent Instagram post, Anne Hathaway reminded us that even Hollywood isn’t immune to the occasional blemish. The actress shared a candid photo of herself sporting pimple patches, those small, often translucent stickers that have become a skin care staple for many.

But do these trendy spot treatments really work, or are they just another fad?

Hydrocolloid patches, aka pimple patches, are designed to work by creating a protective barrier over an open blemish, keeping bacteria out and absorbing excess fluid. As the patch pulls fluid from the blemish, it should turn from clear to white.

Contrary to popular belief, the white spot isn’t sebum (whiteheads) or pus (pimples); it’s the hydrocolloid turning into a gel when it comes into contact with the fluid, according to Health. This is to create a moist, clean environment that promotes faster healing.

Although pimple patches won’t magically erase acne overnight, they have significantly reduced inflammation and sped up healing of individual blemishes. A 2006 study found the patches were effective at reducing mild-to-moderate acne, with the added benefits of controlling redness and oil production.

Explore'Adult-onset acne' more common than you think

For those dealing with more stubborn acne, some patches come infused with salicylic acid, tea tree oil or other acne fighting ingredients. For instance, the Mario Badescu Drying Patches combine salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid for hydration and niacinamide to improve skin tone and texture. NBC Select’s associate updates editor, Zoe Malin, praised these patches for being practically invisible, making them perfect for daytime wear.

But perhaps the biggest pro of pimple patches is what they prevent: picking — a temptation we’ve all faced, only to make things worse.

“It can lead to more inflammation, possible infection, and a bigger chance of scarring and discoloration,” Dr. Jennifer Gordon, a board-certified dermatologist, told NBC News.

By covering the blemish, patches make it nearly impossible to pick, allowing your skin to heal undisturbed.

So, the next time you face an unexpected blemish, consider channeling your inner celebrity and slapping on a pimple patch.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

How to keep your relationship from becoming a power struggle
America’s top doctor shares 4 tips for overwhelmed parents
The color of their swimsuit could save your child’s life
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon