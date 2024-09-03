In a recent Instagram post, Anne Hathaway reminded us that even Hollywood isn’t immune to the occasional blemish. The actress shared a candid photo of herself sporting pimple patches, those small, often translucent stickers that have become a skin care staple for many.

But do these trendy spot treatments really work, or are they just another fad?

Hydrocolloid patches, aka pimple patches, are designed to work by creating a protective barrier over an open blemish, keeping bacteria out and absorbing excess fluid. As the patch pulls fluid from the blemish, it should turn from clear to white.

Contrary to popular belief, the white spot isn’t sebum (whiteheads) or pus (pimples); it’s the hydrocolloid turning into a gel when it comes into contact with the fluid, according to Health. This is to create a moist, clean environment that promotes faster healing.

Although pimple patches won’t magically erase acne overnight, they have significantly reduced inflammation and sped up healing of individual blemishes. A 2006 study found the patches were effective at reducing mild-to-moderate acne, with the added benefits of controlling redness and oil production.

For those dealing with more stubborn acne, some patches come infused with salicylic acid, tea tree oil or other acne fighting ingredients. For instance, the Mario Badescu Drying Patches combine salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid for hydration and niacinamide to improve skin tone and texture. NBC Select’s associate updates editor, Zoe Malin, praised these patches for being practically invisible, making them perfect for daytime wear.

But perhaps the biggest pro of pimple patches is what they prevent: picking — a temptation we’ve all faced, only to make things worse.

“It can lead to more inflammation, possible infection, and a bigger chance of scarring and discoloration,” Dr. Jennifer Gordon, a board-certified dermatologist, told NBC News.

By covering the blemish, patches make it nearly impossible to pick, allowing your skin to heal undisturbed.

So, the next time you face an unexpected blemish, consider channeling your inner celebrity and slapping on a pimple patch.

