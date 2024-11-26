Dieticians’ superfood recommendations for your holiday menu

Superfoods, or foods packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and other nutrients, have become popular for their positive effects on people’s health.

Superfoods can be even better for you when fresh. In fact, fruits and vegetables are at their peak nutritional content when in season, according to the American Heart Association.

This in-season produce can not only be part of your holiday meal, but also added to your daily routine.

Squash

Squash often rises in popularity every autumn, with dishes like mashed squash and butternut squash soup being seasonal mainstays.

“When I think of fall superfoods, I think of both fiber and vitamin A, since most of these are orange hued and contain many beneficial antioxidant carotenoids,” dietician Stephanie Crabtree told Real Simple. “Vitamin A supports our immune system, and fiber acts as a prebiotic, feeding the good bugs in our GI tract which also enhances our natural immunity.”

Crabtree recommends roasting semicircle squash pieces in avocado oil with salt as a quick and easy fall side dish.

Pumpkin

No fall menu is complete without some amount of pumpkin, with the superfood often finding a way to turn up in a dish.

“Pumpkins are packed with immune-supportive antioxidants, like vitamin A and vitamin C,” dietician Kristen Lorenz told the magazine. “This is an important aid for immunity support and for fighting infections.”

Just half a cup of pumpkin puree contains 104% of an adult’s daily recommended amount of vitamin A, Lorenz said.

Pumpkin seeds are also a great source of fiber, iron and zinc, important minerals for health and recovery, according to Real Simple.

Pomegranate

Whether you prefer to drink their juice or just eat their seeds alone, pomegranates are a good fruit to add to your diet this fall, particularly for their their immune system benefits.

“It’s loaded with antioxidant capacity, prebiotic fiber, polyphenols, and vitamin C,” Crabtree said. “This makes pomegranates the perfect food for cold and flu season, boosting immunity, and adding a pop of color to any dish.”

Pomegranates also “protect cholesterol from oxidizing and developing plaques on the arteries,” she added.

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts contain a compound called sulforaphane, which is a “phytochemical that has neuroprotective and anti-cancer health effects,” dietician Jennifer House told the magazine.

Brussels sprouts are also great for meeting daily fiber goals, which can “lower blood cholesterol levels and protect against developing colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes,” according to House.

