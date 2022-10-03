Debunking head lice myths

“Having lice is not a sign of poor hygiene or something that you’ve done wrong. It can happen really to anyone,” Ardon said.

Identifying lice and treating the entire household will help prevent the infestation from coming back.

“We can start with some over-the-counter medications that are easy for patients and families to use at home,” Ardon added. “Sometimes those are not effective, however, so patients may need to contact their pediatrician or family physician for prescription medications.”

