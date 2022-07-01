COVID vaccines effective for all body weights, study finds

A new study out of the University of Oxford suggests the answer is yes. The population-based cohort study drew from the QResearch database and included 9,171,524 participants.

The researchers found that, compared to unvaccinated individuals in the same BMI group, those who got their shots were significantly less likely to need COVID-related hospitalization. When comparing the BMI groups against one another, the scientists found “evidence of protection against severe COVID-19 in people with overweight or obesity who have been vaccinated, which was of a similar magnitude to that of people of healthy weight,” they wrote.