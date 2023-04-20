Mayo Clinic expert talks about new omicron variant

“The case counts of respiratory infections have begun to drop as we’re entering into the spring months in the Northern Hemisphere, with warmer temperatures and people getting outdoors,” Binnicker said. “Respiratory viruses, like SARS-CoV-2, tend to decline in the spring and summer months, and that is what we’re seeing in most parts of the U.S. right now.”

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, keeps emerging because the virus mutates and copies itself as it spreads from person to person, creating new variants.

“New variants come and go. We’re seeing increased transmission rates, so higher levels of infectivity with recent COVID-19 variants, but in general, they tend to be causing less severe disease in individuals, which is good news,” Binnicker said. “This is likely due to a combination of factors, including higher vaccination rates, higher rates of immunity from prior infection, and lower pathogenicity of recent variants.”

Although COVID-19 rates in the U.S. are relatively low, health experts recommend people remain vigilant in using these preventive measures: