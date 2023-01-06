New omicron subvariant rapidly spreading around U.S., Georgia

The XBB.1.5 subvariant, which has been circulating since at least October and is known to have spread to 29 countries, is the most transmissible version of the omicron variant detected by health officials so far, WHO officials reported on Wednesday.

The variant appears to be better at evading immune defenses gained from vaccination and prior infection, but at this point, XBB.1.5 doesn’t appear to cause more serious illness than its predecessors, based on laboratory studies on the variant reported in the scientific journal Cell.