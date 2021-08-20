Clinical trial shows testing saliva for COVID-19 just as reliable as nasal swab

Nasopharyngeal swabs — long, medical-grade probes used to collect samples from deep in patients’ noses and throats — are the gold standard for COVID-19 diagnostic testing. But in addition to the discomfort, the drawbacks of these swabs are the chance of running out of them as well as the pressure on trained medical personnel needed to perform the tests.

“Saliva self-collection is simply easier and more comfortable than the alternative of NP swabs, which in addition to the discomfort also require a trained medical professional,” said corresponding author Ramy Arnaout, MD, DPhil, associate director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratories at BIDMC. “In addition to it being a more convenient method, our findings show saliva collection can also be just as effective — even in a real-world scenario in which there are no eating or drinking restrictions before the saliva is collected.”