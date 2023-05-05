Cigarette smoking in the U.S. drops to lowest level since 1965, CDC says

Just 11.5% of Americans regularly lit up cigarettes last year, better than the 12% goal set by the U.S. government’s Healthy People 2020 plan and the lowest level since 1965, according to a report from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, about one in five adults reported using a tobacco product in 2021, nearly unchanged from the previous year, with e-cigarette use rising to 4.5%.

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. and other companies have contributed to the shift in tobacco consumption, expanding into smoke-free nicotine alternatives as cigarette use declines. The number of e-cigarette products, which include Imperial Brands Plc’s Blu vapes and Juul from formerly Altria-backed Juul Labs Inc., more than quadrupled in a year from June 2021 to 2022, according to a Truth Initiative analysis.