Analysis: Smoking costs Georgians more than $2 million over a lifetime

“A key point to remember is that most of the health threats from cigarettes come from the non-nicotine components (viz. the ‘tars’ amongst thousands of other chemicals),” Peter Killeen, Ph.D., emeritus professor in the Department of Psychology at Arizona State University, told WalletHub. “Nicotine does not cause cancer; as far as we know it does not cause emphysema. It is more benign than over-indulgence in alcohol. It is a component in cigarettes that helps to make them addictive, but by itself creates only a dependency, not an addiction. It combines with other components in cigarettes to create an addictive product.”

That addiction costs Georgia smokers $47,465 a year, WalleHub found. The biggest chunk of that, however, is $31,216 for financial opportunity cost. To determine the individual financial opportunity cost, the financial website calculated the amount of return a smoker would have earned if they had instead investing that money in the stock market over the same period.

Even if a smoker doesn’t invest the cost of cigarettes and earn that $31K, they still spend $16,249 a year on tobacco and related costs.

That equates to nearly 8,000 medium coffees from Dunkin, 78 years of Premium Netflix, a Tiffany & Co’s Elsa Peretti “Diamonds by the Yard” bracelet or a new 2022 Nissan Versa.

If you’re thinking of quitting, Christopher W. Kahler, Ph.D., told WalletHub you “have more ways than ever to get support. State quit lines and digital quit smoking programs like Smokefree.gov or BecomeAnEX offer free and readily available online information, individual and community support, and text messaging support programs.”

Kahler, a professor and chair in the Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at Brown University School of Public Health, added: “The key is to keep trying until a quit attempt sticks.”

