Children’s Foundation to host fun-filled TopGolf benefit

On Wednesday, March 23, The UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) is hosting an outdoor, family-friendly fundraiser to benefit children across the Southeast.
Bring your friends and family to Atlanta-Midtown Topgolf for a fundraiser outing that includes two rounds of Topgolf, food and drink and exciting silent auction items for the whole family. Attendees will also have the opportunity to put their skills to the test in the $10,000 “Hole in One Contest.”
UHCCF provides families with timely financial assistance so they can focus on what matters most: improving their child’s quality of life. One of the most powerful ways that UHCCF supports families is by covering out-of-pocket costs for medical expenses that aren’t fully covered by a family’s commercial health insurance.
Local 11-year-old Chloe, who will be speaking at the event, is a recent recipient of CHCCF assistance. She was born with aural atresia of the ear, a medical condition that left her completely deaf in her left ear and partially deaf in her right, and she was able to get hearing aids and supporting equipment thanks to two UHCCF medical grants.
For more information on the event, visit p2p.onecause.com.
About the Author