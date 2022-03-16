Children’s Foundation to host fun-filled TopGolf benefit

Bring your friends and family to Atlanta-Midtown Topgolf for a fundraiser outing that includes two rounds of Topgolf, food and drink and exciting silent auction items for the whole family. Attendees will also have the opportunity to put their skills to the test in the $10,000 “Hole in One Contest.”

UHCCF provides families with timely financial assistance so they can focus on what matters most: improving their child’s quality of life. One of the most powerful ways that UHCCF supports families is by covering out-of-pocket costs for medical expenses that aren’t fully covered by a family’s commercial health insurance.