Celebrating Nurses alumni treated to reception at Sandy Springs City Center

For the first time since 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Northside Hospital hosted a cocktail reception for Celebrating Nurses alumni at Sandy Springs City Center.
Each year, nearly 1,000 health care workers are nominated for the Nursing Excellence Awards, with 10 nurses and one nurse leader taking home a trophy.
Nominations are now open for the 2023 awards. The ceremony will be held in May, during National Nurses Week.
All registered nurses and nurse leaders (BSN, director level and above) are eligible and can be nominated by colleagues, patients, families and members of the public. Nominate a nurse today www.AJC.com/nominate-rn. The deadline for nominations is December 31.
For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@