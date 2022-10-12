ajc logo
Celebrating Nurses alumni treated to reception at Sandy Springs City Center

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Nominations are open for the 2023 awards, to be presented in May

For the first time since 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Northside Hospital hosted a cocktail reception for Celebrating Nurses alumni at Sandy Springs City Center.

Each year, nearly 1,000 health care workers are nominated for the Nursing Excellence Awards, with 10 nurses and one nurse leader taking home a trophy.

ExploreNominate a nurse for the AJC Nursing Excellence Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 awards. The ceremony will be held in May, during National Nurses Week.

All registered nurses and nurse leaders (BSN, director level and above) are eligible and can be nominated by colleagues, patients, families and members of the public. Nominate a nurse today www.AJC.com/nominate-rn. The deadline for nominations is December 31.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

