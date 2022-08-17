Capri Sun recalled after cleaning solution contamination

The company said the recall applies only to the wild cherry flavored products with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, on them.

If you have any of these products, you can return them to the store for a refund.

You can also contact Kraft Heinz 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.