Capri Sun recalled after cleaning solution contamination

As you’re packing your kid’s lunch this week, check that Capri Sun carefully.
On Friday, Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of nearly 6,000 cases of Capri Sun wild cherry flavor beverages.
“The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” the company said in a statement.
Although the company announced 5,760 cases were recalled, CNN did the math for individual pouches. “(E)ach case has four cartons that have 10 pouches each totaling in about 230,000 individual pouches possibly being affected,” it reported.
Kraft Heinz said the contamination was discovered after it received complaints about the taste of the wild cherry drinks.
The company said the recall applies only to the wild cherry flavored products with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, on them.
If you have any of these products, you can return them to the store for a refund.
You can also contact Kraft Heinz 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.
