Capri Sun recalled after cleaning solution contamination

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Kraft Heinz says nearly 6,000 cases of wild cherry flavor affected

As you’re packing your kid’s lunch this week, check that Capri Sun carefully.

On Friday, Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of nearly 6,000 cases of Capri Sun wild cherry flavor beverages.

“The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” the company said in a statement.

Although the company announced 5,760 cases were recalled, CNN did the math for individual pouches. “(E)ach case has four cartons that have 10 pouches each totaling in about 230,000 individual pouches possibly being affected,” it reported.

Kraft Heinz said the contamination was discovered after it received complaints about the taste of the wild cherry drinks.

The company said the recall applies only to the wild cherry flavored products with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, on them.

If you have any of these products, you can return them to the store for a refund.

You can also contact Kraft Heinz 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

