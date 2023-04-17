Cancer survivors celebrate with the Atlanta Braves in annual Northside event

The parade is one of many events provided by the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute for cancer patients and survivors.

“As part of our comprehensive approach to cancer care, the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute focuses on healing the whole person, both physically and emotionally,” the institute’s website stated. “Our clinical cancer support services are designed to assist cancer patients at various points along the cancer care continuum. We offer a full range of cancer support and survivorship resources and services that are accessible to patients during and after their cancer treatment.”

As Georgia’s largest cancer care network, the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute operates more than 55 cancer care locations. On the national level, U.S. News ranked Northside Hospital Atlanta as having a “high performing” cancer center with a very high rating in the volume of patients treated, above average rating in patient experience, excellent rating in how often patients are discharged home over other facilities and an excellent rating in the 30-day survival rate of patients treated.