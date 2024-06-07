Brooke Shields shares her effective workout routine for fast results

At 59, Brooke Shields is redefining her fitness journey, embracing a balanced and enjoyable approach to staying in shape. During a recent appearance on the “Today” show, Shields discussed her evolving fitness strategy, especially after a health scare involving a seizure.

Shields acknowledged that maintaining fitness has become more challenging with age. “It’s harder to stay in shape. It’s much easier to get out of shape quickly,” she told “Today.” Instead of resorting to grueling gym sessions, she said she now focuses on activities she genuinely enjoys.

Currently, her go-to workout is the Nofar Method of Pilates, a high-intensity yet low-impact exercise. “I never liked Pilates before,” she admitted to the show, but said she appreciates leaving a class “dripping wet.” The specificity and nonimpact nature of Pilates have made it her favorite form of exercise.

Shields said her health scare last September also influenced her lifestyle changes. She experienced a seizure caused by extremely low sodium levels from excessive water consumption. This incident made her more cautious about her hydration habits, opting for a balanced intake rather than overloading on water.

“I had had too much water,” Shields explained to “Today.” “I flooded my system, and I drowned myself. And if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure.”

As she approaches 60, Shields is reflective yet optimistic about this new phase of her life. She said she cherishes the past decade for the self-empowerment it brought. “This is the first time I harnessed really, truly my own power and didn’t wait for someone else to tell me how I’m supposed to feel or think or be. That had become very comfortable for me.”

In embracing these fitness and lifestyle adjustments, Shields demonstrates age can bring both challenges and opportunities for a healthier, more fulfilling life.