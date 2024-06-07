Pulse

Brooke Shields shares her effective workout routine for fast results

Brooke Shields ‘drowned herself’ when describing mal seizure episode.The week before Brooke Shield was set to take the stage in her New York solo show, she had a mal seizure. .“I flooded my system, and I drowned myself,” she told Glamour Magazine.According to the Mayo Clinic, a grand mal seizure is also known as a tonic-clonic seizure “causes a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions,” that effects both sides of the brain. .Some symptoms include: fatigue, confusion, loss of bowel control, and headaches. . “Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall.”.If you witness someone having a seizure, avoid putting anything in their mouth...Clear the floor of any furniture and call 911 if it lasts longer than 5 minutes
By
54 minutes ago

At 59, Brooke Shields is redefining her fitness journey, embracing a balanced and enjoyable approach to staying in shape. During a recent appearance on the “Today” show, Shields discussed her evolving fitness strategy, especially after a health scare involving a seizure.

Shields acknowledged that maintaining fitness has become more challenging with age. “It’s harder to stay in shape. It’s much easier to get out of shape quickly,” she told “Today.” Instead of resorting to grueling gym sessions, she said she now focuses on activities she genuinely enjoys.

Currently, her go-to workout is the Nofar Method of Pilates, a high-intensity yet low-impact exercise. “I never liked Pilates before,” she admitted to the show, but said she appreciates leaving a class “dripping wet.” The specificity and nonimpact nature of Pilates have made it her favorite form of exercise.

Shields said her health scare last September also influenced her lifestyle changes. She experienced a seizure caused by extremely low sodium levels from excessive water consumption. This incident made her more cautious about her hydration habits, opting for a balanced intake rather than overloading on water.

ExploreEnhance your water with one of these 5 delicious and healthy ingredients

“I had had too much water,” Shields explained to “Today.” “I flooded my system, and I drowned myself. And if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure.”

As she approaches 60, Shields is reflective yet optimistic about this new phase of her life. She said she cherishes the past decade for the self-empowerment it brought. “This is the first time I harnessed really, truly my own power and didn’t wait for someone else to tell me how I’m supposed to feel or think or be. That had become very comfortable for me.”

ExplorePractice mindful movement at these Atlanta yoga studios

In embracing these fitness and lifestyle adjustments, Shields demonstrates age can bring both challenges and opportunities for a healthier, more fulfilling life.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says2h ago

Mother, supporters honor slain Gwinnett man on gun violence awareness day
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Nexera Capital

Fulton board approves tax break for new downtown Atlanta hotel
2h ago

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Credit: Ben Hendren

People forced from homeless camps under Atlanta bridges shape new paths
The Latest

There’s one gift dads should give themselves this Father’s Day
2h ago
Some TikTok sleep hacks are actually backed by science, study finds
Halsey says she is ‘lucky to be alive’ after lupus diagnoses
Featured

One last spin for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host departs
Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis