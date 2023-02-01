Breaking down the types of blood donations

For the red blood cell part of a whole blood donation, Type O is considered the universal donor because those red blood cells can go to anyone, regardless of blood type.

“On the flip side, though, if you’re donating plasma, the yellow liquid component, it’s actually the ABs who are the universal plasma donors,” he said.

During plasma and platelet donations, donors are hooked up to a machine which separates blood components and returns unused components to the donor.

“Our plasma line, we collect three units at a time. So, potentially, that could go to three different patients,” Juskewitch said.

Plasma is commonly given to people in emergency and trauma situations to help stop bleeding.

In a platelet donation, the only cells collected are the those that help with clotting. Platelets are commonly given to people with cancer or someone having major surgery.

“We can collect up to two units at a time per donation, so that could go to two people.”

Juskewitch said donating blood products doesn’t just benefit patients in need, it also benefits those who give.

“This is the opportunity in which they can literally save someone’s life. This is the one part of medicine in which nearly everyone in the community can be part of someone’s medical care.”

