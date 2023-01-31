FDA moves to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood

The newest proposal would remove restrictions on many gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships. Instead of abstinence, they would be given a questionnaire about their risk for HIV “based on sexual behavior, recent partners and other factors,” the AP reported.

All donors are required to disclose their sexual history, any injectable drug use, and recent piercings and tattoos. Blood is then tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C and other infectious diseases.

The draft guidance would ask gay and bisexual men if they’ve engaged in anal sex with new or multiple partners in the past three months. Those who answer yes will have to wait until a later date to donate blood. The same rules would apply to women who have sex with bisexual men.

“Maintaining a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products in the U.S. is paramount for the FDA, and this proposal for an individual risk assessment, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will enable us to continue using the best science to do so,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said Friday.

