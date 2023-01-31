BreakingNews
Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
X
Dark Mode Toggle

FDA moves to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Abstinence would no longer be a requirement under proposed guidelines

In its latest effort to deepen the pool of eligible blood donors, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved Friday to further ease restrictions on gay and bisexual men who want to give.

During the early years of the AIDS epidemic, many countries, including the United States, placed a lifetime ban on gay men being donors. The move was an attempt to prevent the spread of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

ExploreStrangers lined up to help save little girl’s life

Gay rights groups opposed the blanket restrictions on who could give blood, saying they discriminate against the LGBTQ community, the Associated Press reported.

“Current and former blood donation policies made unfounded assumptions about gay and bisexual men and really entangled individuals’ identity with their likelihood of having HIV,” Sarah Warbelow of the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, told the AP.

The lifetime ban was replaced in 2015 with a requirement of abstinence for a full year before donation. The yearlong abstinence requirement was cut to three months in 2020.

The newest proposal would remove restrictions on many gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships. Instead of abstinence, they would be given a questionnaire about their risk for HIV “based on sexual behavior, recent partners and other factors,” the AP reported.

All donors are required to disclose their sexual history, any injectable drug use, and recent piercings and tattoos. Blood is then tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C and other infectious diseases.

ExploreCharles Drew: Doctor was a pioneer in storing blood

The draft guidance would ask gay and bisexual men if they’ve engaged in anal sex with new or multiple partners in the past three months. Those who answer yes will have to wait until a later date to donate blood. The same rules would apply to women who have sex with bisexual men.

“Maintaining a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products in the U.S. is paramount for the FDA, and this proposal for an individual risk assessment, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will enable us to continue using the best science to do so,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said Friday.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts4h ago

Credit: Greg Mooney

‘Hot Wing King’ explores what it means to be Black and gay in the South

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
47m ago
The Latest

Don’t expect ChatGPT to be publishing medical journals quite yet
22m ago
How much do Georgia nurses make? Here’s who’s earning the most in 2023
27m ago
Here are some quick tips to help pay for nursing school
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
4h ago
It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
19h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top