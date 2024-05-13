Bone broth buzz: Is this trendy diet worth the hype?

Bone broth has been making waves in the wellness world, with influencers touting its benefits for gut health and weight loss. But what exactly is involved with this trendy diet, and does it live up to the hype?

A quick Google search for “bone broth diet” yields quite a few results, but one of the most popularized diets is by naturopathic doctor Kellyann Petrucci, according to Women’s Health. It combines intermittent fasting, bone broth consumption and an anti-inflammatory paleo diet. Proponents say this 21-day plan can boost weight loss, improve gut and joint health, and reduce inflammation.

While incorporating bone broth into a balanced diet may offer improved joint health and skin elasticity thanks to its high collagen content, minerals and amino acids, the diet’s restrictive nature raises some red flags. On fasting days, followers consume only bone broth, which can lead to calorie deficits and potential nutrient imbalances.

“Sure, you could see weight loss during the 21 days of dieting, but once those 21 days are over, you may feel deprived from eliminating so many foods that you result to binge eating which can then lead to weight gain,” Rebecca Russell, RD and founder of the Social Nutritionist, explained to the magazine. “This can then lead to a vicious cycle of yo-yo dieting which is detrimental to metabolism, weight gain, and gut health, and can lead to an increased risk of chronic disease.”

Moreover, the diet’s low-carb approach may leave you feeling tired and constipated because of a lack of fiber-rich foods like grains, legumes and starchy vegetables, Women’s Health reported. These food groups are crucial for maintaining overall health and gut function.

Not to mention, any diet severely restricting calories or entire food groups increases the risk of nutritional deficiencies. “For example, completely eliminating dairy can put you at risk of a calcium deficiency,” Rancourt said.

Before embarking on any diet, the Mayo Clinic recommends consulting with a qualified health care professional to ensure it aligns with your individual needs and goals.