BreakingNews
The Latest | Michael Cohen takes the stand as testimony in Trump hush money case enters 4th week
Pulse

Bone broth buzz: Is this trendy diet worth the hype?

Proponents say this 21-day plan can boost weight loss, improve gut health and reduce inflammation

By
41 minutes ago

Bone broth has been making waves in the wellness world, with influencers touting its benefits for gut health and weight loss. But what exactly is involved with this trendy diet, and does it live up to the hype?

A quick Google search for “bone broth diet” yields quite a few results, but one of the most popularized diets is by naturopathic doctor Kellyann Petrucci, according to Women’s Health. It combines intermittent fasting, bone broth consumption and an anti-inflammatory paleo diet. Proponents say this 21-day plan can boost weight loss, improve gut and joint health, and reduce inflammation.

ExploreBest diets of 2024: Mediterranean remains atop U.S. News’ yearly ranking
ExploreUltraprocessed foods increase risk of death by any cause

While incorporating bone broth into a balanced diet may offer improved joint health and skin elasticity thanks to its high collagen content, minerals and amino acids, the diet’s restrictive nature raises some red flags. On fasting days, followers consume only bone broth, which can lead to calorie deficits and potential nutrient imbalances.

“Sure, you could see weight loss during the 21 days of dieting, but once those 21 days are over, you may feel deprived from eliminating so many foods that you result to binge eating which can then lead to weight gain,” Rebecca Russell, RD and founder of the Social Nutritionist, explained to the magazine. “This can then lead to a vicious cycle of yo-yo dieting which is detrimental to metabolism, weight gain, and gut health, and can lead to an increased risk of chronic disease.”

Moreover, the diet’s low-carb approach may leave you feeling tired and constipated because of a lack of fiber-rich foods like grains, legumes and starchy vegetables, Women’s Health reported. These food groups are crucial for maintaining overall health and gut function.

Explore'Food freedom' is pulling the plug on toxic diet culture

Not to mention, any diet severely restricting calories or entire food groups increases the risk of nutritional deficiencies. “For example, completely eliminating dairy can put you at risk of a calcium deficiency,” Rancourt said.

Before embarking on any diet, the Mayo Clinic recommends consulting with a qualified health care professional to ensure it aligns with your individual needs and goals.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

UPDATE
Victims in deadly Buckhead nightclub shooting identified2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Boos, cheers and keffiyehs worn in silent protest at Emory commencement
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Internal feuds flare ahead of Georgia GOP annual convention

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood

Credit: AP

HUSH MONEY TRIAL
Cohen testifies that publisher pressed him for reimbursement for suppressed stories
13m ago
The Latest

Coming off Ozempic slowly could prevent weight regain, study shows
53m ago
Forget ringing a button for a nurse. Patients now are now wearing one
1h ago
Why Jessica Biel’s Met Gala prep included an Epsom salt bath
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs