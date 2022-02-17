Bipartisan federal bill would fund sexual assault nurse training

“I’m just thrilled that we have bipartisan consensus on it. I’m thrilled that the senators who are pushing this are so senior.”

SANEs are registered nurses with specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of patients who have experienced various abuses, according to the International Association of Forensic Nurses.

“The SANE Act will address a vital issue for survivors of sexual assault in the U.S.,” Camille Cooper, vice president of public policy for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, said on RAINN’s website. “This bill will ensure that survivors not only get the medical attention they need but also the opportunity to effectively seek justice, if they decide to do so, through the proper collection of evidence. We thank Sens. Cornyn and Durbin and Reps. Joyce and Ross for their leadership in addressing this issue.”

Assault victims in most rural communities have to travel hours to access a SANE. According to RAINN, survivors in Alaska have reported taking two airplanes and traveling 15 hours to see an assault nurse. According to the International Association of Forensic Nurses, only 17-20% of American hospitals have SANEs on staff.

The Supporting Survivors Access to Nurse Exams Act:

Provides $30 million in federal grant funding for SANE salaries for rural, tribal and underserved communities.

Establishes regional training centers to provide critical clinical experience for SANEs before they are sent into rural areas.

Provides funding to increase availability for pediatric nurses.

Provides funding for mobile SANE units.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.