Best cooking fats for healthy cholesterol levels

“There are two types of unsaturated fats that are considered healthy fats,” because they do not raise the LDL cholesterol, Fernandes said. “We have the polyunsaturated fats, and you have the monounsaturated fats.”

LDL is low-density lipoprotein. That’s the bad cholesterol. The opposite is high-density lipoprotein.

You’ll find these good fats in olive oil, avocado oil, and soybean and vegetable oil.

Try these tips to reduce unhealthy fats in your diet:

Use oil instead of butter. For example, saute with olive oil instead of butter, and use canola oil when baking.

Eat fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, instead of meat at least twice a week.

Choose lean meat and skinless poultry. Trim visible fat from meat. Remove fat and skin from poultry.

Limit processed foods, which often contain saturated fat. Instead reach for whole fruits and vegetables when you’re hungry.

