Atlanta Science Festival starts this weekend

The Atlanta Science Festival returns Saturday for a two-week celebration of all things STEM. From coding to astronomy, there are a lot of things to do this year, and the events are designed for visitors of all ages. The goal for most of the more than 150 events is the same — inspiration.

“The Atlanta Science Festival aims to bring the community together through their shared love for science,” Meisa Salaita, co-founder and co-executive director of Science ATL, said in a press release. “Through these events, we hope to inspire and empower the next generation to pursue their dreams.”

Each event — which are often free or require a “nominal” fee — offers an opportunity for visitors to learn from experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“This year’s events include a variety of hands-on activities and interactive shows that illustrate how connected science is to all aspects of our lives,” Salaita says. “We are thrilled to see people of all ages enjoy the wonders of science.”

Georgia Tech Science and Engineering Day will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. Saturday and is set to feature events concerning robotics, brains, biology, space, art, nanotechnology, paper, computer science, wearables, bioengineering, chemical engineering and systems engineering.

From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, visitors can head over to the Tiny Monsters of Sibley Pond event at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area for a monster hunt of “strange, weird, and amazing creatures that live in Sibley Pond.”

Science of the Circus will be held at Challenge Aerial 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, featuring scientific breakdowns of popular circus performances. The Cascade Springs Nature Preserve will host the Life in the Stream: A Journey Into Salamander Biology event 3-5 p.m. Sunday.

