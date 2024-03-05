BreakingNews
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage
Pulse

Atlanta Science Festival starts this weekend

From coding to astronomy, there are a lot of things to do

By
33 minutes ago

The Atlanta Science Festival returns Saturday for a two-week celebration of all things STEM. From coding to astronomy, there are a lot of things to do this year, and the events are designed for visitors of all ages. The goal for most of the more than 150 events is the same — inspiration.

“The Atlanta Science Festival aims to bring the community together through their shared love for science,” Meisa Salaita, co-founder and co-executive director of Science ATL, said in a press release. “Through these events, we hope to inspire and empower the next generation to pursue their dreams.”

Each event — which are often free or require a “nominal” fee — offers an opportunity for visitors to learn from experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

ExploreMoms say they microdose magic mushrooms to be more ‘present’ parents

“This year’s events include a variety of hands-on activities and interactive shows that illustrate how connected science is to all aspects of our lives,” Salaita says. “We are thrilled to see people of all ages enjoy the wonders of science.”

Georgia Tech Science and Engineering Day will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. Saturday and is set to feature events concerning robotics, brains, biology, space, art, nanotechnology, paper, computer science, wearables, bioengineering, chemical engineering and systems engineering.

From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, visitors can head over to the Tiny Monsters of Sibley Pond event at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area for a monster hunt of “strange, weird, and amazing creatures that live in Sibley Pond.”

Science of the Circus will be held at Challenge Aerial 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, featuring scientific breakdowns of popular circus performances. The Cascade Springs Nature Preserve will host the Life in the Stream: A Journey Into Salamander Biology event 3-5 p.m. Sunday.

For a full list of the festival’s upcoming things to do, visit here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
37m ago

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
6h ago
The Latest

U.S.’ first over-the-counter birth control pills headed to retailers
11m ago
3 benefits of eating salmon skin
1h ago
10 tips to get in front of your mood
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
5h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
2h ago