Atlanta Chick-fil-A donates $100,000 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Chick-fil-A set to present a check to the Kids at Heart program on Thursday December 15, 2022.
The Kids at Heart program focuses on those who have a child or sibling with a congenital hearing defect (CHD). The one of a kind program offered at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta offer families a chance to be together with other families going through a similar experience.
“We can’t thank our guests across metro Atlanta enough for helping us give back to Children’s, a local pediatric hospital that does outstanding work in our community,” said Kevin Williams, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Canton Marketplace, Chick-fil-A Hickory Flat and Chick-fil-A Riverstone Parkway.
In September 2022, Chick-fil-A raised money for the program through a Chocolate Chunk Cookie fundraiser where the chain donated a portion of the proceeds to the Children’s Hospital.
Since the start of the program in 2017, Chick-fil-A has donated over $750,000.
“We’re honored to fully fund the Kids at Heart program for 2023 and help local families with children facing congenital heart defects.” said Williams.
