Atlanta Chick-fil-A donates $100,000 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

The Kids at Heart program focuses on those who have a child or sibling with a congenital hearing defect (CHD). The one of a kind program offered at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta offer families a chance to be together with other families going through a similar experience.

“We can’t thank our guests across metro Atlanta enough for helping us give back to Children’s, a local pediatric hospital that does outstanding work in our community,” said Kevin Williams, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Canton Marketplace, Chick-fil-A Hickory Flat and Chick-fil-A Riverstone Parkway.