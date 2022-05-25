Self-care for nurses starts with support of leaders

Nurse.com shared myriad resources to help leaders be examples for their staffs.

Among them was the book “Human-Centered Leadership in Healthcare: Evolution of a Revolution,” written by Kennesaw State University faculty nurse Lucy Leclerc, Emory University senior clinical instructor Kay Kennedy, and nursing leadership consultant Susan Campis.

“Before the pandemic, in 2019, our team was concerned about the profession of nursing and particularly about the potential for burnout among health care leaders. As self-identified ‘servant’ leaders, we felt we had served ourselves into burnout,” Kennedy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in April. “Our experience prompted us to pursue qualitative research with health care leaders to better understand how a leader can not only survive but thrive within the complexity of the health care industry while leading their teams to achieve market-leading outcomes.

“We learned that the leader must prioritize ‘care for self’ and lead with a relational approach,” she continued. “Our book describes this journey — from our research to the development of the Human-Centered Leadership in Healthcare theory, to the application of the theory in today’s health care environment. With this book, we aimed to provide leaders, from the bedside to the boardroom, with a new framework to view health care leadership, which offers a more caring, relational means to achieving the needed outcomes in health care.”

