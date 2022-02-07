Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Study: Almost all kids have tobacco on their hands, even in smoke-free homes

caption arrowCaption
CDC Says Tobacco Use by Teenagers Has Soared According to the institute, it jumped 38% last year among kids in 9th to 12th grade. The CDC adds that a vaping product was used by 21% of all high schoolers during that same time period. That's nearly double from 2017's 11.7%. CDC, via statement The CDC goes on to say that vaping also increased in middle schools last year. The FDA has been reluctant to call for a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. This is due to its effectiveness in getting adults to quit cigar

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
‘Thirdhand smoke’ is the chemical residue from tobacco smoke left behind in dust and on surfaces

Keeping your home smoke-free might not be enough to prevent your kids’ exposure to tobacco, a new study suggests.

Thirdhand smoke is the chemical residue from tobacco smoke left behind in dust and on surfaces. Because children touch everything — carpets, tabletops, toys, clothes, etc.— this makes them especially vulnerable.

ExploreThousands of toddlers have ingested vaping liquids, data shows

A team of researchers at San Diego State University and the University of Cincinnati swabbed the hands of children 11 years and younger to measure the levels of nicotine present, an indicator of thirdhand smoke exposure.

More than 97% of the 504 children in the study had some level of nicotine on their hands. More surprisingly, more than 95% of children in non-smoking households still had nicotine on their hands.

“This study filled an important gap,” said Georg Matt, a psychology professor at SDSU and director of the Thirdhand Smoke Resource Center. “We have done a lot of research about thirdhand smoke in private homes, cars, hotels, and casinos, but we haven’t had access to clinical populations.”

Although nicotine was found, the researchers said, parental protections like home and car smoking bans dramatically reduced the amount of nicotine detected.

“One result of this research should be to include thirdhand smoke as part of parental smoking cessation education programs,” said Melinda Mahabee-Gittens, a pediatric emergency physician and clinical researcher at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, who led data collection for the project.

ExploreReport flunks Georgia on anti-smoking policies

The amount of nicotine on children’s hands also varied by income and race, the researchers found.

Children from lower-income families had significantly more nicotine on their hands than kids from higher-income families. Children of Black parents had higher amounts of nicotine on their hands than children of white or multiracial parents.

“Low-income children and children of Black parents have the most of this involuntary exposure; this is a wake-up call to protect vulnerable children and is an overlooked part of housing disparities,” said Penelope Quintana, a public health professor at SDSU and co-author of the study.

“With COVID, everybody is spending more time indoors and more time at home. If you live in an environment where people smoke or used to smoke, you’re going to be more exposed to thirdhand smoke than you were before,” Matt added. “This study further highlights the importance of the quality of indoor environments.”

ExploreStudy: E-cigarette users with COVID-19 more likely to experience symptoms

The researchers wrote they plan to continue analyzing other markers of thirdhand smoke exposure and to investigate health outcomes.

They said they hope their research will further support stricter smoking bans, remediation practices, and policies requiring real estate agents and landlords to disclose thirdhand smoke levels in homes. The study was published in JAMA Network Open.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Research provides clear hope for acne sufferers
1h ago
‘Broken heart’ cases surge during COVID, especially among women
2h ago
Women’s heart attack symptoms vary. What to look for
6h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top