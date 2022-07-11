ajc logo
Analysis: Atlanta is a lot more stressed now than it was last year

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
The city climbed 10 spots on WalletHub’s annual ranking of most stressed U.S. cities

These are stressful times not matter where you live. Between rising gas prises and unrest overeas, it’s no wonder people are finding themselves a bit more strung out this year.

According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, 87% of Americans are stressed out by inflation, and 80% said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has them in survival mode. Workplace-related stress costs the country more than $300 billion a year, according to an estimate by the American Institute of Stress.

ExploreFeeling stressed? Take a 20-minute ‘nature pill,’ study says

To determine 2022′s most and least stressed places in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — the 150 most populated, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.

WalletHub evaluated the four dimensions using 40 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100 point scale, with 100 being the highest levels of stress. The financial website considered only the city proper and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area. As in most years, Augusta, Columbus and Atlanta were on the list. Also as in most years, Augusta was the most stressed of the three. In fact, Augusta and Atlanta were much more stressed this year than in 2021.

With a score of 53.80, Augusta ranked No. 11 in 2022, five spots more stressed than last year’s No. 16. The Garden City of the South, meanwhile, was No. 4 for health and safety stress, and No. 19 for financial stress. Augusta was No. 23 overall in 2020, and No. 19 in 2019.

Columbus’ score was just a smidge better this year — 51.67 vs. 2021′s 51.75 — but it wasn’t enough to move it down in the rankings (remember, the lower the score, the less stress). The Fountain City remained in the No. 24 spot, which it’s held since 2020. In 2019, it was No. 23.

Atlantans appear to be much more stressed this year, leap-frogging from No. 52 in 2021 to No. 42, with a score of 48.20. Residents are most strung out about work, rising to No. 35 from last year’s No. 126.

ExploreChronic stress can wreak havoc on your mind and body

One reason for work-related stress is mediocre managers, the University of Georgia’s Robert J. Vandenberg told Wallethub.

“I have engaged in a number of consulting activities over my 40-year career, and in 95% of the cases, the problems the organization is experiencing have come down to one thing — average to poor management,” said Vandenberg, who is head of the Department of Management in Terry College of Business at UGA. “It is the number one driver of employee turnover, their absences, calling in sick, and simply not being engaged in their work — all broad indicators of the employee’s level of stress.”

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

