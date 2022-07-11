Analysis: Atlanta is a lot more stressed now than it was last year

Columbus’ score was just a smidge better this year — 51.67 vs. 2021′s 51.75 — but it wasn’t enough to move it down in the rankings (remember, the lower the score, the less stress). The Fountain City remained in the No. 24 spot, which it’s held since 2020. In 2019, it was No. 23.

Atlantans appear to be much more stressed this year, leap-frogging from No. 52 in 2021 to No. 42, with a score of 48.20. Residents are most strung out about work, rising to No. 35 from last year’s No. 126.

One reason for work-related stress is mediocre managers, the University of Georgia’s Robert J. Vandenberg told Wallethub.

“I have engaged in a number of consulting activities over my 40-year career, and in 95% of the cases, the problems the organization is experiencing have come down to one thing — average to poor management,” said Vandenberg, who is head of the Department of Management in Terry College of Business at UGA. “It is the number one driver of employee turnover, their absences, calling in sick, and simply not being engaged in their work — all broad indicators of the employee’s level of stress.”

