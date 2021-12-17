Alexa might soon power your hospital rooms

“The magic of ambient computing is that it just works. You don’t have to learn new technology or new devices,” she said.

The technology is aleady being used at Cedars-Sinai, where Amazon Echoes have been installed in 100 patient rooms, and in two Florida hospitals. BayCare Health Systems in the Sunshine State has plans to install devices in 2,500 more patient rooms in 14 other hospitals.

“Voice is intuitive for patients, regardless of age or tech-savviness,” Peachy Hain, executive director of medical and surgical services at Cedars-Sinai, said in a statement. “Since it’s so easy to operate, patients can use Alexa to connect with their care team and stay entertained as soon as they settle in, while care providers can streamline tasks to make more time to care for those patients. It’s a total game changer for enhancing our hospital experience.”

Currently the Echo devices interpret patient requests and route them to the appropriate team member. For example, medication requests go to nurses, while a request for water goes to a CNA.

“In the upcoming rollouts, the Alexa technology will work much like a smart hub in a home does: the entire room will be a “smart room” and the patient can use voice controls to do things like send a message to the healthcare team, order meals, and adjust the TV or lights. They can even use it as a communication portal to talk to their loved ones directly from their room,” Nurse.org wrote.

Like any change, there are pros and cons.

The pros include fewer surfaces to disinfect and more patient control. Cons include the cost of installing the system and the burden learning it will put on the staff.

