The best and worst foods for combating belly bloating

Bloating is a common issue that’s typically caused by constipation and excess gas. In some cases, bloating can be a more serious issue like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease or even cancer. But food is typically the reason for belly bloating, and there are ways to prevent it by eating and avoiding certain foods.
Foods that prevent bloating
Cucumbers
Cucumbers are mostly water and a major benefit is their ability to flush out excess sodium in your system. Cucumbers also contain quercetin, which is an anti-inflammatory. At spas they use cucumbers on the eyes to help reduce puffiness. Think of them as doing the same thing from the inside when you eat them.
Bananas
Because bananas have high potassium content, once digested they aid in fighting bloating by discouraging water retention. According to the National Institutes of Health, eating potassium rich foods decreases water retention and bloating. Acorn squash, dried fruits and apricots are also high in potassium.
Yogurt
Yogurt is a go-to food for gut health. Packed with probiotics to help regulate our digestive systems, yogurts are a constant fighter in combating belly bloat.
Fennel
Fennel is often said to taste like licorice and is used in a variety of savory and sweet dishes. Much like carrots and parsley, fennel and its seeds have antispasmodic properties, which means they help relax the muscles in the GI tract relieving you of gas and bloating.
Foods to avoid
Brussels sprouts
It seems like Brussels sprouts are served in almost every restaurant these days, tossed in an amazing sauce with garlic and spices. This yummy green veggie is packed with fiber, which is usually a good thing. However, Brussels sprouts are often responsible for belly bloating. Because they are full of fiber and vitamins K, C and A, it’s not recommended to cut them out your diet completely, but instead eat them in smaller amounts.
Onions and garlic
Onion and garlic contain fructans, a soluble fiber that causes bloating. If you find yourself bloating, belching and gassy after eating onions and garlic, you might have a food sensitivity issue.
Rye and barley
Despite being full of fiber and amazing vitamins and minerals, rye and barley also have a high gluten content. The increased levels of gluten are a common cause of bloating and it’s recommended that you switch these items out for oats or other gluten-free cereals.
Apples
Apples can be the good or bad guy depending on your digestive system. In some cases, apples, which are high in soluble fiber, can quicken the passing of food in the digestive system. But for others, the high level of fructose in apples can actually cause bloating.
About the Author