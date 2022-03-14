The best and worst foods for combating belly bloating

Yogurt

Yogurt is a go-to food for gut health. Packed with probiotics to help regulate our digestive systems, yogurts are a constant fighter in combating belly bloat.

Fennel

Fennel is often said to taste like licorice and is used in a variety of savory and sweet dishes. Much like carrots and parsley, fennel and its seeds have antispasmodic properties, which means they help relax the muscles in the GI tract relieving you of gas and bloating.

Foods to avoid

Brussels sprouts

It seems like Brussels sprouts are served in almost every restaurant these days, tossed in an amazing sauce with garlic and spices. This yummy green veggie is packed with fiber, which is usually a good thing. However, Brussels sprouts are often responsible for belly bloating. Because they are full of fiber and vitamins K, C and A, it’s not recommended to cut them out your diet completely, but instead eat them in smaller amounts.

Onions and garlic

Onion and garlic contain fructans, a soluble fiber that causes bloating. If you find yourself bloating, belching and gassy after eating onions and garlic, you might have a food sensitivity issue.

Rye and barley

Despite being full of fiber and amazing vitamins and minerals, rye and barley also have a high gluten content. The increased levels of gluten are a common cause of bloating and it’s recommended that you switch these items out for oats or other gluten-free cereals.

Apples

Apples can be the good or bad guy depending on your digestive system. In some cases, apples, which are high in soluble fiber, can quicken the passing of food in the digestive system. But for others, the high level of fructose in apples can actually cause bloating.