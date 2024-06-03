According to experts, a beach vacation might wash away your worries

From work, deadlines, commutes and countless to-do lists, daily life can take a toll on us. According to life coaches, the best way to boost mental health might just be a beach vacation.

“A beach vacation is a wonderful time to carve out some time for yourself and give yourself the opportunity and space to focus on your own mental health and wellness,” counselor and certified life coach Rosa Talavera-Kaufman told Yahoo Life. A 2019 study shows that spending time near freshwater locations benefits mental health “through their expansive viewscapes, and possibly auditory and olfactory stimuli.”

The thought of a sandy getaway sounds great, but sometimes it’s hard to find the time. According to Harvard Business Review, there are a few steps to take to ensure a smoother vacation, and it starts with creating boundaries.

“Colleges will respect you for setting clear boundaries when you’re on vacation and for being proactive beforehand to ensure they’re set up for success,” the website wrote. “Most importantly, once you set the boundaries, make sure you uphold them!”

Next time you’re at the beach, get the most out of it by disconnecting with society and unplugging your devices, take in the sand and try new things.

Mark Debus a behavioral health clinician, told Yahoo Life that taking advantage of the beach should include “digging your feet into the sand.”

“In general, focus on the physical environment around you,” he said. “Remain grounded and do your best to detach and take your mind off things unrelated to relaxation.”

A beach vacation is more than just a chance to get a tan and escape the day’s worries. It can be thought of as the opportunity for a mental reset.