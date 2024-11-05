7 photos you need to remove from your dating profile if you want success

As anyone who has swiped on Tinder, Hinge or Bumble can attest, some of the photos leave a lot to be desired. In fact, the photos you choose can make or break your profile before someone even reads your bio.

In my 13+ years of helping people with their online dating profiles, I’ve seen some amazing success stories — often because of great photos, at least as the first step. But I’ve also seen too many mistakes to name, and my eyes will never be the same. Want to know which photos not to post?

Group shots galore

We get it. You’re popular. You have friends. That’s great. But if all of your photos are group shots (honestly, even if just one is), it makes it too difficult for someone to figure out who you are. No one wants to play “Where’s Waldo?” In addition, even if someone does successfully identify you, your friend may be just their type. Your profile is a chance for you to shine. Make it easy on people. You can easily crop group photos just to showcase yourself.

Sunglasses and/or hats in every picture

I know you love those aviators, but wearing sunglasses in every photo is not doing you any favors. Your eyes are one of the most expressive parts of your face, and when someone’s looking to connect with you online, seeing your eyes can help create that connection. One photo with sunglasses might work — if you’re on a beach or out hiking — but variety is key. Same with hats; stop hiding what’s underneath.

Too many filtered or edited photos

I’ll admit that filters can be fun, but not in your dating profile. Filters can make you seem like you’re hiding something or aren’t confident about how you look. It’s OK to post flattering pictures, but they still need to be you. Keep the filters, Photoshop and heavy editing out of your profile. The goal is for someone to recognize you when they meet you in person, not wonder if you’ve sent your stunt double.

Gym selfies

Unless fitness is an integral part of your identity and you want to connect with someone who shares that passion, steer clear of the gym selfie. I know you want to show off your hard work, but there are more creative ways to showcase your active lifestyle. Why not post a picture of yourself hiking, playing tennis or playing a sport you love? That way, you’re not only showing your fit side but also giving people a glimpse into what you enjoy doing in your free time.

Overly sexy or suggestive shots

You want to look attractive in your photos, but there’s a line between sexy and overly suggestive. Posting a shirtless mirror pic or a bikini shot can send the wrong message. Remember that you’re looking for a potential partner, not just someone who swipes right because they think you’re hot. Access to seeing your more intimate bits should be earned.

Old or misleading photos

This might seem obvious, but you’d be surprised at how often people post photos from years ago, thinking no one will notice. While you might feel nostalgic about how you looked five years ago, or think “I haven’t changed at all!” (I hear it all the time), but, alas, we all age. Your dating profile should reflect who you are now. The right person will be interested in you as you are today, not in a past version or an illusion. Don’t set yourself up for an awkward first date by misrepresenting yourself.

Photos with your ex

I can’t believe I still have to say this, but photos with your ex should never make it into your dating profile. It sends the wrong message, making it look like you’re not quite over your past relationship.

The photos you post are your first impression, so make sure they’re sending the right message. Choose pictures that are recent, clear, and reflective of your personality. And, most importantly, make sure they’re authentic.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with her? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH, for updates and tips.