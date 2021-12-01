6 ways you can advance in your current role

Who do you admire?

Talk to this person and ask for recommendations on education, including classic articles, webinars and classes. And don’t overlook the simple power of asking about their philosophy of life. Often, this is more crucial to who they are and how they practice than any specific knowledge they could impart.

Explore Why 2021 is the year for nurse leaders

Make a plan

Now that you have some notes for where you would like to go, sit down and map out a blueprint for getting there.

Check in with your manager and tell them what you are considering

Be sure they know whether you want to stay at the bedside or are considering a move, so they can steer you toward the right resources. Find out if you qualify for financial assistance. You might be surprised to find just how many resources are available.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.