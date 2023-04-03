5 truths nurses wish their patients knew

Amelia Roberts, RN, BSN, encourages patients to always “double-check the bottles while at the pharmacy and question anything that is unfamiliar.”

Bathroom breaks are sometimes a luxury

According to BestLife, many of the nurses it spoke to said going to the bathroom is a luxury, “one that’s extremely hard to fit into a typical shift.”

“I hold off going to the bathroom as much as humanly possible,” retired nurse Bonnie Emery, RN, BSN, said.

Family time is often sacrificed

School plays, weddings and other events often have to be placed on a back burner when you’re a nurse.

Because nursing shifts can last as long as 12-14 hours, family time must either be scheduled “way in advance,” said Shantay Carter, RN, BSN, founder of Women of Integrity Inc., or it doesn’t happen.

Nurses genuinely care about their patients

Marlon Saria, PhD, RN, told BestLife a nurse’s demeanor often masks their feelings to protect both the patient and the caregiver.

In reality, he said, nurses “get worried when stats start to slide downhill and shed tears when they learn a patient’s cancer has returned.”

“I wish that my patients knew how much I (and my colleagues) care for them,” Saria said.