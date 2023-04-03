X

5 truths nurses wish their patients knew

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Nurses aren’t perfect, but they do genuinely care about your well-being

When you go to a hospital, you likely will be treated by more than one nurse before you ever meet a doctor. Because many people don’t understand all the responsibilities and mindsets of health care workers, BestLife asked veteran nurses what they wish their patients knew.

Here are some of the responses:

Explore80% of nurses plan to continue in career until retirement. Do you?

The ER is not first come, first served

Unless you’re being wheeled in on a gurney or walk in having a heart attack, you’ll likely have to wait much longer in the emergency room than you expect.

“In any urgent care or emergency room setting, patients are seen based on how sick they are, not in order of what time they arrived,” ER nurse Lauren Mochizuki, RN, BSN, told BestLife. “In other words, the patient that is suffering from a heart attack or neurological deficits will be seen before a patient with a broken arm or a cough.”

Wrong meds can get called in

As highly trained as nurses are, they aren’t perfect. Mistakes are possible, and sometimes the wrong medication might get called in to the pharmacy.

Amelia Roberts, RN, BSN, encourages patients to always “double-check the bottles while at the pharmacy and question anything that is unfamiliar.”

Bathroom breaks are sometimes a luxury

According to BestLife, many of the nurses it spoke to said going to the bathroom is a luxury, “one that’s extremely hard to fit into a typical shift.”

“I hold off going to the bathroom as much as humanly possible,” retired nurse Bonnie Emery, RN, BSN, said.

Explore5 songs about nurses you likely have never heard

Family time is often sacrificed

School plays, weddings and other events often have to be placed on a back burner when you’re a nurse.

Because nursing shifts can last as long as 12-14 hours, family time must either be scheduled “way in advance,” said Shantay Carter, RN, BSN, founder of Women of Integrity Inc., or it doesn’t happen.

Nurses genuinely care about their patients

Marlon Saria, PhD, RN, told BestLife a nurse’s demeanor often masks their feelings to protect both the patient and the caregiver.

In reality, he said, nurses “get worried when stats start to slide downhill and shed tears when they learn a patient’s cancer has returned.”

“I wish that my patients knew how much I (and my colleagues) care for them,” Saria said.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Democrats threaten primary against centrist Atlanta lawmaker 3h ago

Credit: AP

LSU's Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark
11h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Shuster’s debut, Murphy’s cannon: Five observations from Braves’ loss to Nationals
15h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Bradley’s Buzz: MLB 2023 - faster games, a better schedule and stolen bases
2h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Bradley’s Buzz: MLB 2023 - faster games, a better schedule and stolen bases
2h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: More dead children, same silence on guns
3h ago
The Latest

It might not be your fault if you can’t stop eating junk food
1h ago
5 health benefits of beer, according to Atlanta’s Piedmont Healthcare
2h ago
Study: Tattoo ink could emit cancer-causing chemicals after light exposure
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top