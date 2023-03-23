X

5 songs about nurses you likely have never heard

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Lyrics of one song were written by Bo Diddley

Nurses are often called unsung heroes, but plenty of recording artists have included you in their lyrics.

Music Grotto rounded up 25 songs either about nurses or health care. We picked out four of those and added another to give you five tunes you might never have heard.

‘The Nurse Who Loved Me’

The group A Perfect Circle released “The Nurse Who Loved Me” on their album “Thirteenth Step” in 2003. According to Music Grotto, the song is about a mentally ill patient fantasizing about his nurse.

“I‘m taking her home with me and all dressed in white/ She’s got everything I need, pharmacy keys/ She’s falling hard for me I can see it in her eyes/ She acts just like a nurse with all the other guys”

‘Night Nurse’

“Night Nurse” was released in 1982 by Jamaican reggae artist Gregory Isaacs. GlaxoSmithKline has featured this song in ad for cold and flu medicines. It reached No. 13 on the U.K. Singles chart.

“Night nurse/ Only you alone can quench this Jah thirst/ My night nurse, oh gosh/ Oh the pain it’s getting worse/

I don’t wanna see no doc/ I need attendance from my nurse around the clock/ ’Cause there’s no prescription for me/ She’s the one, the only remedy”

‘Sweet Nurse’

Katatonia released ”Sweet Nurse” in 2001 on the album “Last Fair Deal Gone Down.” Music Grotto described it as a dark and somber heavy metal song.

“Oh my sweet nurse/ Pull the curtain aside for a while/ So that I can for once have/ The sun in my eye/ You smile and say/ It’s a fine day/ Oh my sweet nurse/ Pull the curtain aside for a while”

‘A Nurse’s Life Is Full Of Woe’

Billy Bragg sings about how overtime and long hours are detrimental. Can anyone relate?

“Do you believe any children survive?/ I wonder if you wanna stay alive/ And I wonder if you feel this gift/ If you have to work a thirty-six hour shift/

“But I wonder now when you’ll understand/ When the woman in white comes to take your hand/ And you put your heart, and I think you know/ That a nurse’s life is full of woe/ That a nurse’s life is full of woe”

‘Pills’

Released in 1973 by New York Dolls, the lyrics for “Pills” were written by Bo Diddley, and it was produced by Todd Rundgren.

“As I was lying in a hospital bed/ A rock and roll nurse go into my head/ She says, hold out your arm, boy (and stick out your tongue)/ I got some pills, I’m gonna give you some

“She went into my head, into my head/ A rock and roll nurse go into my head/ Into my head, into my head/ As I was lying in a hospital bed”

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

