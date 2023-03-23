5 songs about nurses you likely have never heard

‘Night Nurse’

“Night Nurse” was released in 1982 by Jamaican reggae artist Gregory Isaacs. GlaxoSmithKline has featured this song in ad for cold and flu medicines. It reached No. 13 on the U.K. Singles chart.

“Night nurse/ Only you alone can quench this Jah thirst/ My night nurse, oh gosh/ Oh the pain it’s getting worse/

I don’t wanna see no doc/ I need attendance from my nurse around the clock/ ’Cause there’s no prescription for me/ She’s the one, the only remedy”

‘Sweet Nurse’

Katatonia released ”Sweet Nurse” in 2001 on the album “Last Fair Deal Gone Down.” Music Grotto described it as a dark and somber heavy metal song.

“Oh my sweet nurse/ Pull the curtain aside for a while/ So that I can for once have/ The sun in my eye/ You smile and say/ It’s a fine day/ Oh my sweet nurse/ Pull the curtain aside for a while”

‘A Nurse’s Life Is Full Of Woe’

Billy Bragg sings about how overtime and long hours are detrimental. Can anyone relate?

“Do you believe any children survive?/ I wonder if you wanna stay alive/ And I wonder if you feel this gift/ If you have to work a thirty-six hour shift/

“But I wonder now when you’ll understand/ When the woman in white comes to take your hand/ And you put your heart, and I think you know/ That a nurse’s life is full of woe/ That a nurse’s life is full of woe”

‘Pills’

Released in 1973 by New York Dolls, the lyrics for “Pills” were written by Bo Diddley, and it was produced by Todd Rundgren.

“As I was lying in a hospital bed/ A rock and roll nurse go into my head/ She says, hold out your arm, boy (and stick out your tongue)/ I got some pills, I’m gonna give you some

“She went into my head, into my head/ A rock and roll nurse go into my head/ Into my head, into my head/ As I was lying in a hospital bed”