5 signs it’s time to address your mental health

Chronic sleep problems affect 50% to 80% of patients in a typical psychiatric practice, Harvard reports, compared with 10% to 18% of adults in the general U.S. population. Sleep problems are particularly common in patients with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Increased or decreased appetite

“Hunger denotes a physical need for food; appetite is a desire for food,” Psychology Today states. Appetite can be driven by mood and emotions. Stress, loneliness and boredom can trigger eating and drive you to pick fatty, sugary or salty foods instead of healthier options.

A lack of appetite can also be a sign of stress, as well as anxiety, depression or grief. In these situations, distress can become all-consuming, eliminating the desire to eat and preventing such basic tasks as preparing a meal.

Sudden lack of sexual interest

Sexual desire, or “libido,” fluctuates over time, according to healthline.com. But low sexual desire can be a sign of a health condition or a symptom of a mental health problem, such as depression. One symptom associated with depression is a change in sex drive. If you’re depressed, you may feel like you don’t have enough energy for sex. The process can also work in reverse. It’s possible for a low libido to trigger feelings of depression.

Losing interest in your hobbies

People who experience anhedonia have lost interest in activities they used to enjoy and have a decreased ability to feel pleasure. It’s a core symptom of major depressive disorder, but it can also be a symptom of other mental health disorders. If you have a family history of major depression or schizophrenia, you have an increased risk of anhedonia.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, don’t be afraid to reach out to a mental health professional.

