ajc logo
X

5 questions you should ask when interviewing for a hospital job

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Workplace culture, training and other factors you’ll want to know about before accepting a job offer

With staffing shortages at most U.S. hospitals, a nurse can find a job nearly anywhere they’d like to live. But location isn’t the only factor to consider when looking for new employment.

If you’re in the market for a new employer, Scrubs Mag suggests you ask the following five questions during your interview to ensure the right fit for you.

ExploreShaped by a pandemic, nursing’s next generation prepares for careers

What is the workplace culture?

When you’re touring the hospital or facility, pay attention to what’s happening around you. How do the nurses seem? Are they in a hurry? Are they frustrated? Do they look like they enjoy working together, or is there tension? You should also talk to current and former employees to see what they think of the job.

How much input will you have on your schedule?

If you’re going to change jobs, you should make sure it improves your well-being. Ask the hiring manager how schedules are decided, and if being a parent or caregiver at home will factor in to your hours. Will you be expected to pick up extra shifts? If work-life balance is a priority, you’ll want to know what to expect before accepting an offer.

ExploreGSU, Grady Hospital join forces to combat nursing shortage

Will there be training?

No one wants to be thrown into the deep end right away, so you’ll want to ask about the hospital’s training program. Even if you’re an experienced nurse, there will be things to learn in your new job. Will you have a supervisor or mentor to help you get acclimated or will you be expected to jump right in?

What does diversity look like at the facility?

“Everyone talks about diversity and inclusion. Everyone says they believe in it, but to actually see it and live it every day is very, very important,” Brittany Moore, a nurse manager at Northwell Health Presbyterian Medical Center, told Scrubs Mag. “Being an African American leader, I see a whole lot of us. I pride myself on our unit being a diverse unit.”

A diverse work environment can improve not only nurses’ performances but also patient outcomes, studies have shown. During the interview process, find out if a patient’s background factors in to their diagnosis and if staff are trained to care for LGBTQ+ patients.

Does the employer support continuing education?

In addition to mandatory continuing education, you might want to earn another degree. How supportive will the new employer be? Will you be able to take classes online? Is there a tuition reimbursement program?

“The company should help you access resources and support that can help you further your education while working full time,” according to Scrub Mag.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Abrams’ abortion remarks cause new flap in governor race6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts from Loeffler’s phone shed light on activities ahead of Jan. 6 and 2021 runoff
14h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
3h ago

Credit: COE

Comedy Central show prank calls Herschel Walker
1h ago

Credit: COE

Comedy Central show prank calls Herschel Walker
1h ago

Credit: Nell Redmond/ACC

Transfers Bianca Jackson, Cameron Swartz take stage for Georgia Tech
3h ago
The Latest

New generation of weight loss medications offer promise — but at a price
4h ago
BMI: The mismeasure of weight and the mistreatment of obesity
23h ago
Say what? Hearing aids available for as low as $199 and without a prescription
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top