5 questions you should ask when interviewing for a hospital job

What does diversity look like at the facility?

“Everyone talks about diversity and inclusion. Everyone says they believe in it, but to actually see it and live it every day is very, very important,” Brittany Moore, a nurse manager at Northwell Health Presbyterian Medical Center, told Scrubs Mag. “Being an African American leader, I see a whole lot of us. I pride myself on our unit being a diverse unit.”

A diverse work environment can improve not only nurses’ performances but also patient outcomes, studies have shown. During the interview process, find out if a patient’s background factors in to their diagnosis and if staff are trained to care for LGBTQ+ patients.

Does the employer support continuing education?

In addition to mandatory continuing education, you might want to earn another degree. How supportive will the new employer be? Will you be able to take classes online? Is there a tuition reimbursement program?

“The company should help you access resources and support that can help you further your education while working full time,” according to Scrub Mag.

