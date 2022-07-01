5 organizational tips for new nurses

All the clinicals and externships in the world don’t really prepare you for the first day on the job. Many new nurses will experience jitters and doubts no matter how confident they might seem.
One thing you can do to help yourself out is be organized. There is no way to predict how busy your day will be, and things can change quickly throughout your shift, so being organized will help you be more efficient.
Here are some tips suggested by Nurse.org to help new nurses.
Start with a chart review
Before checking in with your patient each shift, check out their chart. This will let you update yourself with any doctor notes, medication schedules and new lab results. Being familiar with your patient’s treatment will help you to be more confident in their presence.
Use report sheets
These premade templates are good for taking notes from the nurse you’re taking over for. You can also include your objectives for each patient, plus any notes from your chart review.
Schedule your day
Keep an hourly record of what your patient needs: when to give meds, when to check vitals, or any tests to be done at a specific time. “This could even include meals, glucose checks, Foley care, PIV hourly checks, and other ADLs,” Nurse.org wrote. “This will keep you on task so nothing will be forgotten.”
Prioritize your shift
There is no way to plan for the unexpected, but if you know which tasks are most important, it’s easier to get back on track when your day is disrupted. If you’ve used the previous tips, you already know what needs to be done before your shift ends.
Organize your pockets
You don’t want to be searching for a pen when you need to take notes. By keeping the essentials in the same uniform pockets each day, you’ll know where to find anything you need, whether it be lip balm or a Sharpie.
These tips are just suggestions. If you find something that works better for you, feel free to use it. You shouldn’t be afraid to ask senior nurses for their tips, too. They’ve been at bedsides long enough to know what works and what doesn’t.
