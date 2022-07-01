5 organizational tips for new nurses

Schedule your day

Keep an hourly record of what your patient needs: when to give meds, when to check vitals, or any tests to be done at a specific time. “This could even include meals, glucose checks, Foley care, PIV hourly checks, and other ADLs,” Nurse.org wrote. “This will keep you on task so nothing will be forgotten.”

Prioritize your shift

There is no way to plan for the unexpected, but if you know which tasks are most important, it’s easier to get back on track when your day is disrupted. If you’ve used the previous tips, you already know what needs to be done before your shift ends.

Organize your pockets

You don’t want to be searching for a pen when you need to take notes. By keeping the essentials in the same uniform pockets each day, you’ll know where to find anything you need, whether it be lip balm or a Sharpie.

These tips are just suggestions. If you find something that works better for you, feel free to use it. You shouldn’t be afraid to ask senior nurses for their tips, too. They’ve been at bedsides long enough to know what works and what doesn’t.

