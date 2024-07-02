5 must-have white shoes for nurses and professionals who stand all day

Welcome to the world of nursing, where your footwear needs to be as tough as your stomach and as dependable as your pager. And while the crisp, all-white uniform might be a relic, white shoes are still strutting the medical runway.

“For operating room nurses and health care workers, we are on our feet all day, lifting patients and heavy equipment,” Jane Hwang, a Salt Lake City-based pediatric nurse, told Forbes. “Good footwear is essential for keeping your feet, hips, and back happy.”

So, lace up and get ready for your next shift. Here are five expert-approved options that promise to be your new best friends on the floor.

Hoka Arahi 7

The Hoka Arahi 7 is a pricer option at $145, but it offers unbeatable support with its EVA J-frame technology, which cradles the foot and prevents ankle rolling. Its breathable mesh upper allows for excellent airflow. “Almost all of the nurses I work with have Hokas. They have excellent support and a long life span,” Hwang said.

Skechers Go Walk Joy

These slip-on shoes are comfortable, machine-washable and budget-friendly at under $50. Many health care workers praise their comfort and convenience, making them ideal for those who want easy-to-clean footwear.

“If there are two words that can make a nurse get excited, it might just be machine-washable,” Chaunie Brusie, BSN, RN, told Nurse.org. “I remember plenty of nights coming home from work when I had to slip my shoes off in the garage because there was no way I was bringing whatever I had stepped in that day into my house.”

Brooks Ghost 15

Recently updated, the Brooks Ghost 15 strikes a balance between lightweight design and supportive cushioning. “The Ghosts provide exceptional cushioning and shock absorption, significantly reducing strain on my feet and lower back during long days on the hospital floor,” Dr. Kubanych Takyrbashev, a health and wellness adviser, told Forbes. Bonus: They’re on sale right now for $99.95.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 26

Although on the pricier side at $160, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 is known for its exceptional cushioning and gel technology that absorbs shock and distributes weight evenly. “The gel cushioning system has been a game-changer for me,” Dr. Jennifer Silver, a dental surgeon, told the publication. “These shoes provide exceptional comfort and support, allowing me to stay on my feet for extended periods without experiencing discomfort or fatigue.”

ON Cloud 5

This trendy shoe, which sells for $139.99, offers cushioning for soft landings and reduced joint impact. Its breathable mesh upper, speed-lacing system and slip-resistant outsole make it an excellent choice for health care professionals, according to Respiratory Therapy Zone.

