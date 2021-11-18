5 gifts for nurses they’ll appreciate

Buy it for $80 on Amazon.

Ugg Cozy Slipper

After a nurse spends hours on their feet, they could use a rest. Why not gift them some cozy slippers? This pair from UGG features a rubber sole and a soft knit upper.

Buy them starting at $119.95 on Amazon.

Nurse Personalized Laser Engraved Tumbler

Nurses are always on the go. And they’ll want to stay hydrated throughout a lengthy shift. A personalized tumbler can help with that. Plus, it’s got their name on it so they can’t mix it up with someone else’s.

Gift one for $25.99 on Amazon.

Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy

After a long week (or several), what could be better than unwinding in a bubble bath? With this caddy, the nurse in your life can have all their necessities within reach. So they can top the long-lasting bamboo caddy with candles, a tablet and a glass of their favorite beverage, then unwind.

Buy it on sale for $22.99 on Amazon.

Assorted Specialty Teas Box

What nurse couldn’t use a pick-me-up during their shift? This specialty tea box includes 48 tea bags. Varieties include English breakfast, Earl Grey, green tea with jasmine and organic peppermint.

Buy it for $11.49 on Amazon.

