5 gifts for nurses they’ll appreciate

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many nurses have continued to work around the clock to provide care to patients across the nation. Despite the staffing shortages and some considering giving up the profession, nurses remain the backbone of health care.
To show appreciation, why not give a nurse in your community a gift they’ll treasure? Gift-giving at the holidays — a time when nurses are especially missing their families and stress mounts — can be a great way to give thanks.
“People don’t realize how physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging nursing really is. When you do get that patient that is truly grateful for all you did for them, it makes it all worth it,” health care professional Lynn C. told Hallmark.
Self magazine has a roundup of thoughtful gifts that nurses will find useful. Here are a few of them.
Murad Hydration Intense Recovery Cream
Described as “luxurious,” this cream provides deep moisturization and reduces visible signs of stress on the skin. Ingredients include mirabilis jalapa plant extract and microalgae extract, which are said to lessen the appearance of lines. It’s also suitable for normal, combination, dry and sensitive skin. For nurses, it can go a long way to soothe faces that are covered by masks for hours on end.
Buy it for $80 on Amazon.
Ugg Cozy Slipper
After a nurse spends hours on their feet, they could use a rest. Why not gift them some cozy slippers? This pair from UGG features a rubber sole and a soft knit upper.
Buy them starting at $119.95 on Amazon.
Nurse Personalized Laser Engraved Tumbler
Nurses are always on the go. And they’ll want to stay hydrated throughout a lengthy shift. A personalized tumbler can help with that. Plus, it’s got their name on it so they can’t mix it up with someone else’s.
Gift one for $25.99 on Amazon.
Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy
After a long week (or several), what could be better than unwinding in a bubble bath? With this caddy, the nurse in your life can have all their necessities within reach. So they can top the long-lasting bamboo caddy with candles, a tablet and a glass of their favorite beverage, then unwind.
Buy it on sale for $22.99 on Amazon.
Assorted Specialty Teas Box
What nurse couldn’t use a pick-me-up during their shift? This specialty tea box includes 48 tea bags. Varieties include English breakfast, Earl Grey, green tea with jasmine and organic peppermint.
Buy it for $11.49 on Amazon.
