5 Georgia hospitals honored with Healthgrades’ 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award

13 minutes ago
Healthgrades, a provider of information on U.S. health care providers, has released its list of 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients — a recognition of the top 10% of U.S. hospitals for patient safety. Of all those awarded across the country, five different Georgia hospitals earned praise from Healthgrades.

Calhoun’s Adventhealth Gordon, Cartersville’s Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Jasper’s Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Rome’s Adventhealth Redmond and Savannah’s Memorial Health University Medical Center each took home Patient Safety Excellence Awards this year. A total 445 hospitals across 44 states earned the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award.

“Consumers are investing more time in researching and selecting the most suitable hospital and physician for their unique care needs. This trend can be seen in the way that consumers are taking an active role in their own health care,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer of Healthgrades, said a news release. “Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Award and Outstanding Patient Experience Award highlight the hospitals that are making patient safety and experience a priority, helping patients feel confident as they make more informed decisions about their health care.”

To determine each year’s honored recipients, Healthgrades measures each hospital’s clinical performance across 14 different patient safety indicators.

“When choosing a hospital or physician, consumers often fail to consider key determinants of exceptional care–including hospital quality and clinical outcomes–simply because they are unaware that they have access to this information,” Burt Kann, EVP and head of product at Healthgrades, explained. “Our mission is to provide patients with the resources and knowledge they need to make the best decisions based on trusted information, not just instinct.”

According to a recent Healthgrades study, 57% of Americans are more concerned with the quality of their health care since the pandemic began.

“Through hospital ratings and awards, Healthgrades makes it easier for these quality-conscious patients to find and select a hospital based on objective, reliable measures of clinical performance,” Healthgrades reported in a news release.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

