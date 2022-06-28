5 early Amazon Prime Day deals nurses will like

Regular price: $124.98

Even though you’ve just finished a 12-hour shift, you might be too wired to sleep. Why not try gaming? This bundle includes a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which Amazon says is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation; and a Luna controller, which is made for Amazon’s gaming service (Luna subscriptions are sold separately).

Toloco massage gun

Prime Day price: $69.98

Regular price: $119.98

This portable, cordless massage gun can effectively relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promote blood circulation, relieve lactic acid, and let you enjoy the comfortable experience brought by deep tissue massage, according to Amazon.

It comes with 10 massage heads to help you relax all parts of your body after a grueling day in the hospital.

Shiatsu neck and back massager

Prime Day price: $33.99

Regular price: $59.99

Are your patients or co-workers a real pain in the neck? This neck and shoulder massager not only has eight massage nodes that provide deep kneading shiatsu massage, but the rollers also auto-reverse every minute for better massage effects.

This massager can also be used on your legs and lower back to knead out the aches and pains that come with the job.

Medical compression socks

Prime Day price: $19.99 for five pairs

Regular price: $23.99 for five pairs

There is a meme that says nurses take 20,000 steps during their shifts but only 28 on their off days. That might be an exaggeration, but nurses do a lot of walking. That’s why these compression socks, designed by a doctor, are a good buy.

These socks “fit closely from your toe to leg (to) energize your skin,” their Amazon description reads. “They are applied integration, comfortable, breathable and quick-drying fabric, reduce muscle soreness, thus feel the immediate comfort.”

Amazon Halo band

Prime Day price: $49.99

Regular price: $99.99

If you’ve been wondering just how many steps you take during a shift, check out the Amazon Halo band. This screen-free device — designed this way for fewer distractions — lets you measure how many steps you take, your heart rate, how long you sleep and more. It’s swimproof and water resistant to 50 meters.

When you buy a Halo band, you get access to features such as daily meditation, workouts and other programs. It requires a Halo membership, which is free for six months and then auto-renews at $3.99/month plus tax.

