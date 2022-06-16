Amazon announces dates for 2022 Prime Day sale

The event will be available to all Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden.

“With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a press release. “This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”