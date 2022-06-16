BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure Pence
ajc logo
X

Amazon announces dates for 2022 Prime Day sale

Combined ShapeCaption
2022 Amazon Prime Day , is announced.Amazon has announced its annual shopping event will start at 3 a.m. ET on July 12 and run through July 13.Prime members in the following countries will have access to some of the best deals on those days:.the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Mexico, China, Portugal, Spain, Brazil.Austria, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.Prime members in Poland and Sweden will have access to the deals for the first time ever this year.Later this summer, India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will have access to Prime Day deals.Egypt will also be included for the first time ever.With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world, Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, via statement.This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save and make the most of Prime Day, Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, via statement.Early deals for Prime members start June 21

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
Some deals will be available as soon as Tuesday for Prime members

Amazon is giving you a month’s notice before this year’s Prime Day sale, which will begin 3 a.m. July 12 and continues through July 13. If you don’t think you can wait that long, however, there will be early deals and new, member-only offerings starting Tuesday.

The event will be available to all Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden.

ExploreAmazon is UPS’ biggest customer - and biggest competitive threat

“With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a press release. “This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”

This year, Prime members can personalize their deal alerts, based on their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. Just visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create your deal alerts. Once the sale begins, you’ll receive push notifications on any available deals.

ExploreAmazon raising annual Prime cost from $119 to $139

Here are a few deals Amazon announced Thursday:

Score big on Amazon devices: Starting Tuesday, save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Show 5 (second generation) and Echo Show 5 (second generation) Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (fourth generation) with a free smart bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (second generation), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and more.

Save on Fire TV smart TVs: Starting at just $89.99, save early with Fire TV smart TVs from brands, including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer and Amazon. Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $89.99 (47% off) Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $99.99 (44% off) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: $299.99 (46% off) Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $199.99 (46% off) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $259.99 (45% off) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $284.99 (45% off) Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $699.99 (50% off) Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $199.99 (37% off)

Shop on Amazon Live: Starting Tuesday, you’ll have an opportunity to shop early Prime Day deals alongside Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, and Lala Kent. At 1 p.m. that day, Hilary Duff will join some of her favorite small-business owners, who will showcase their products. To watch, visit amazon.com/liveprimeday or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.

Not a Prime member? You can join or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children3h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
5h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
1h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
6h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
6h ago
After death of Gwinnett tax commissioner, office has new chief deputy
6h ago
The Latest
The violence of economic recoveries and the 30-for-30 can leave market timers behind
7h ago
06.13.22 Warning: Buying Online Sight Unseen / SAVE on TVs & Video Content
Ohio firm plans $120M indoor vertical farm in Covington
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
6h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top