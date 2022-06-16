Amazon announces dates for 2022 Prime Day sale

Amazon is giving you a month’s notice before this year’s Prime Day sale, which will begin 3 a.m. July 12 and continues through July 13. If you don’t think you can wait that long, however, there will be early deals and new, member-only offerings starting Tuesday.
The event will be available to all Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden.
“With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a press release. “This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”
This year, Prime members can personalize their deal alerts, based on their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. Just visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create your deal alerts. Once the sale begins, you’ll receive push notifications on any available deals.
Here are a few deals Amazon announced Thursday:
Score big on Amazon devices: Starting Tuesday, save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Show 5 (second generation) and Echo Show 5 (second generation) Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (fourth generation) with a free smart bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (second generation), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and more.
Save on Fire TV smart TVs: Starting at just $89.99, save early with Fire TV smart TVs from brands, including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer and Amazon. Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $89.99 (47% off) Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $99.99 (44% off) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: $299.99 (46% off) Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $199.99 (46% off) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $259.99 (45% off) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $284.99 (45% off) Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $699.99 (50% off) Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $199.99 (37% off)
Shop on Amazon Live: Starting Tuesday, you’ll have an opportunity to shop early Prime Day deals alongside Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, and Lala Kent. At 1 p.m. that day, Hilary Duff will join some of her favorite small-business owners, who will showcase their products. To watch, visit amazon.com/liveprimeday or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.
Not a Prime member? You can join or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate.
